Troxel: Liberal Democrats are not pro-choice when choice expands your freedom

Ultra-liberal Democrats have introduced a bill flying under the false flag of “The Protecting the Right to Organize Act” (the PRO Act – H.R. 842). A more appropriate title for the bill would be “The Protecting the Ability of the Federal Government to Harm Employees, Independent Workers, and Job Creators While Giving Unions Unfair Advantages Act.”

This article is not a put down on unions. For the record, my father is doing well, thank you, living on his union pension over 30 years after he retired. Unions, when done right and with good leadership, can be of great benefit to their members. Unfortunately, while some unions are good; others are not so much.

This article is a protest against federal intrusion into the employment practices of each state, who know their economic situations better than the monolith on the Potomac ever could.

This bill if passed would do away with Right to Work in all 27 states that have it. That means if half the employees at a business joined a union then all employees would have to join. And, if someone decided they didn’t want to pay union dues, the union could require the employer to fire that worker. Under Right to Work, unions have to provide real benefit to their members, or their members will opt out. The PRO Act removes the ability to opt out of a bad union.