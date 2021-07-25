Troxel: Liberal Democrats are not pro-choice when choice expands your freedom

Ultra-liberal Democrats have introduced a bill flying under the false flag of “The Protecting the Right to Organize Act” (the PRO Act – H.R. 842). A more appropriate title for the bill would be “The Protecting the Ability of the Federal Government to Harm Employees, Independent Workers, and Job Creators While Giving Unions Unfair Advantages Act.”
This article is not a put down on unions. For the record, my father is doing well, thank you, living on his union pension over 30 years after he retired. Unions, when done right and with good leadership, can be of great benefit to their members. Unfortunately, while some unions are good; others are not so much.
This article is a protest against federal intrusion into the employment practices of each state, who know their economic situations better than the monolith on the Potomac ever could.
This bill if passed would do away with Right to Work in all 27 states that have it. That means if half the employees at a business joined a union then all employees would have to join. And, if someone decided they didn’t want to pay union dues, the union could require the employer to fire that worker. Under Right to Work, unions have to provide real benefit to their members, or their members will opt out. The PRO Act removes the ability to opt out of a bad union.
This bill will harm independent workers by placing very strict interpretations on who can be considered an independent contractor. The bill would require independent workers to meet every criteria the government says would be the determining factors. If the worker failed to meet any one of them, that worker would be considered an employee and would be subject to union control. And it certainly won’t benefit the independent contractors. A recent survey showed that 94 percent of independent contractors like their working situation and plan to continue their work arrangement for at least the next three years.
The bill requires employers to give unions their employees’ names, home addresses, phone numbers, and personal email addresses. This throws the doors open wide for intimidation and coercion during union organizing periods. It also provides no protection to prevent the union from selling that information to advertisers and political parties.
The bill not only takes away the right of employees to vote for or against the union by secret ballot, but it opens up many of the same ballot integrity issues (ex. mail-in ballots) that are of concern in our elections of public officials.
It would demote supervisors to employee status for union purposes unless those supervisors spent more than half of their time doing management things.
The bill would make it much harder for employees to get rid of bad and unpopular unions. It would greatly limit the employer’s ability to withdraw recognition of a union when the employer has proof that a majority of their employees no longer support that union.
The bill would harm local, independent franchisees by tying them in with their corporate counterpart. If you own a food franchise, for example, the union could tie you into agreements with the corporate franchise provider even though the corporation does not own any part of your business other than the name on the sign.
The bill allows unions to picket companies that sell products or services to unionized companies with whom the union has disputes. The union could drive away customers from neutral businesses in an effort to get those neutral businesses to pressure the unionized companies to settle the dispute.
The list of egregious provisions goes on and on. Congress would do us all a big favor if they would quit trying to run our lives.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.