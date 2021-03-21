Troxel: Medicaid is a worse alternative to family, community

One really does have to be poor to be eligible for Medicaid. For example, to have Medicaid pay a nursing home bill, a person must reduce their assets down to a maximum of $2,000 with marginal exceptions for a private residence when a spouse or dependent children still live there. They aren’t allowed to just give their money away because after the patient and the spouse die. The government will come after the estate and force the heirs to repay any money that the Medicaid recipient left to them or even gave to them years before becoming eligible for Medicaid. The government wants to recoup what they spent on the patient’s nursing home care.

Medicaid is a bad deal for anyone who actually owns anything of value such as a car, a home or even their mother’s jewelry. There will be no inheritance except for what is left after the government recoups their costs.

Virginia did adopt a law about 15 years ago that provides a way to escape some of the assault on a recipient’s “estate” no matter how small. It’s called Virginia’s Long-Term Care Partnership Program. The legal language is found in Virginia’s Administrative Code (14VAC5-200-205). I don’t suggest you look it up. A licensed insurance agent has to take an eight-hour course to understand it, never mind someone just trying to make sense of it.