Troxel: Party policies over personalities

The name Donald Trump seems to trigger apoplectic rage among liberals for no other reason than that they just don’t like him. Conservatives see former Vice President Joe Biden as an ineffective, senile, degenerate pawn for individuals who are too radical to get elected on their own. However, we do little good by focusing on personalities.

We would make better voting decisions if we focused on the stated policies of the two major political parties. Those policies are pretty straight-forward. Anyone can figure out what they are just by looking at each party’s adopted policy platform. The stark differences between the two are quite obvious on a number of important issues. The time it takes to read through them will dispel a lot of false information being bandied about by the mainstream media and by candidates themselves.

For example, on the issue of “sanctity of human life,” the Republican Party platform states that Republicans are “proud to be the party that protects human life and offers real solutions for women.” They also “strongly oppose infanticide.” Democrats, in their platform, want to use federal tax dollars to pay for abortion on demand from conception until birth (and even after birth as Gov. Ralph Northam pointed out in his infamous radio interview). Conservatives advocate that life is precious from conception to the grave. They argue that someone who does not believe a person’s life is valuable enough to preserve when in the womb will find it easy to believe that a person’s life has no value at all. Actually, that is a tenet of socialism. Socialists treat people as though they are animals who should be corralled and trained to do only what they are told.