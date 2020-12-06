Troxel: Passing TCI a bad idea for Virginia

In another stellar example of his ability to further throttle the Commonwealth’s economy, Gov. Ralph Northam plans to increase the price of gas in Virginia by 50 cents per gallon. Part of that increase would come from higher taxes and the rest from a higher cost for the fuel itself. That is the inevitable result if, as the Governor hopes, Virginia joins the regional Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI), which currently includes 11 states and D.C.

Former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates William J. Howell notes in the “Jefferson Policy Journal” that TCI’s goal is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from transportation fuels by 25% over the next 10 years. However, to accomplish that, TCI would require that 25% fewer gallons of fuel be sold in 2031 than in 2022. Because of the law of supply and demand, the actual cost of fuel will go up because the state would allow less of it to be sold even though population growth will increase the demand for it. Because fuel taxes are Virginia’s main source of transportation revenue, that reduction in sales will also reduce the amount of fuel taxes collected and, therefore, would result in less money for highway construction, mass transit and rail support.