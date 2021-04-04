Troxel: Ranked choice voting explained

Ranked choice voting is designed to keep delegates from having to spend their whole day at their respective voting locations waiting for each successive ballot to be held. Instead, RCV allows delegates to “rank” the candidates on their individual ballots in the order in which they each would like to see the respective candidates be the nominee.

As an example, in a six-person race one delegate selects Boris Norris as her first choice. But on the unfortunate chance that Boris is dropped from the ballot at some point, the delegate lists Betty Getty as her second choice. Then the delegate lists William Williams and Ha Chu as her third and fourth choices respectively, followed by Addie Gaddy in fifth. The delegate can then put a six by Ramona Pomona, her least favorite candidate, or just leave the space blank.

On the first round, Boris Norris gets this delegate’s vote. After the votes have all been tabulated, no candidate has gotten a majority, so the two lowest vote-getters, William Williams and Ramona Pomona, are dropped from the ballot. Now instead of making all the delegates come back and vote again, the tellers simply take the ballots that put William and Ramona as their first choice and give those delegates’ votes to the candidates who were marked as the second choice – on the presumption that the delegates would have voted for their second-choice candidates if they had actually cast a second ballot. In the event that a ballot had William as first choice and Ramona as second choice or vice versa, the ballot would go to the candidate who was marked as the third choice, since neither William nor Ramona was still in the running.