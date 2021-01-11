Troxel: Real socialists hate socialism

Wanna-be socialists want the government to take care of them because our society has not taught them to take care of themselves. For years our children have been trained to find “a person in authority” to solve their problems. They don’t realize that people with a will to work can do a much better job of caring for themselves than government authorities can. In fact, socialist governments are more about taking care of those who govern than those who are governed. Real socialists know this and run from it. Wanna-be socialists cannot seem to grasp this reality despite all the evidence. Perhaps they are among those “who did not excel in competence.”