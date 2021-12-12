Troxel: Republicans should be leery of redistricting

When redoing the Sixth and Ninth Congressional District lines, the special masters agreed that the Blue Ridge Mountains provided a natural dividing line for “communities of interest,” so they tried to keep those two districts on the west side of the mountains. The proposal for the Sixth District comes within 0.16 percent of the target population. To accomplish that the draft moves Craig and Allegheny Counties and the Cities of Covington and Salem from the Ninth District into the Sixth along with several additional precincts in Roanoke County, which was already split between the two districts. Additionally, the Sixth also gets Frederick and Clarke Counties and the City of Winchester from the Tenth District at the northern end of the district.