Troxel: Respect your birthright

Our founding fathers gave their blood, fortunes and personal honor to provide us with freedom from overbearing government intrusion in our lives. When people had a genuine need, neighbors would help their neighbors. They did it to build community. Families took responsibility for themselves and did it with their own toil and sweat and risk. They did not need or want government intervention. They had each other.

The birthright our founding fathers gave us includes the right to speak as we wish, gather as we wish, publish newspapers and other writings as we wish, and worship as we wish. They limited the scope of a federal government to that of a single face to the outside world, which as a result allowed the people of each state to be in charge of their own lives, families and businesses. They also gave us the right to defend ourselves from foreign enemies and from an intrusive domestic government.

But we are throwing that precious birthright away for “a bowl of stew.” We want the federal government to feed, house and clothe us (with food stamps and other entitlements), to keep us from getting sick (national health care) and to let us do whatever we want with no consequences (abortion on demand and defund the police). People do not realize that these “bits of stew” are false hopes that lead to financial enslavement to a big government.