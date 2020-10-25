Troxel: The 5 people who control the future of America

The Obama DOJ filed suit against the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Green family who own Hobby Lobby. Again, a 5 to 4 decision protected both from being forced to commit government mandated actions that violate their religious convictions.

Not a single Democrat is willing to acknowledge their agenda, let alone defend it. They know their goals are wildly unpopular with the vast majority of Americans. Instead they want to abandon democracy, get five Supreme Court justices who will support their agenda, and then take cases to the Court that can result in decisions that give them what they want when they can’t convince the American public to go along. All they need is their five black-robed appointees to keep them from having to justify anything to the American people.

So long as President Donald Trump appoints justices to fill vacancies, we will have justices who support the rule of law. If Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden wins, we will have justices who legislate from the courtroom in direct opposition to how freedom works. In the current divisive climate of this country, as few as five justices on the Supreme Court can control the future of America. The American people need to carefully determine who has the best record of appointing justices who believe in the rule of law rather than the rule of partisan politics.

Since Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, this coming election will not merely determine the course of our country for the next four years. It will determine the fate of America and Americans for generations.

Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.