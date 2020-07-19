On Jan. 10, 1963, Florida Congressman A. S. Herlong read into the “Congressional Record” an excerpt from “The Naked Communist” by Cleon Skousen.
This excerpt listed 45 goals communists had established for the U.S. Numbers 17 through 31 sound like a summary of today’s news.
17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks.
18. Gain control of all student newspapers.
19. Use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under Communist attack.
20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking positions.
21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV and motion pictures.
22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. Eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, and substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms instead.
23. Control art critics and directors of art museums. “Our plan is to promote ugliness, repulsive, meaningless art.”
24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press.
25. Break down cultural standards of morality by promoting pornography and obscenity in books, magazines, motion pictures, radio and TV.
26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy.”
27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity which does not need a “religious crutch.”
28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the ground that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state.”
29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.
30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”
31. Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the ground that it was only a minor part of the “big picture.” ...
We thought we won the Cold War. We did not. We only drove the enemies of our freedoms underground. While in the shadows of society, they have quietly and effectively turned lies into “fake truth.” Those of us who were alive in 1963 can easily see how much worse off our country is now than it was then. Goals 25, 27 and 28 have been particularly destructive. Destroying the moral fiber of America has left us without a common bond and without a common truth. Without those bonds and that truth our country is ripping itself apart.
Goal 42 from the list is also worth noting. “Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use ‘united force’ to solve economic, political or social problems.”
Unfortunately, too many Americans believe the fake truth of our enemies. The only thing that will bring America together again is a wholesale return to the faith of our forefathers, that is, the truth found in the grace and mercy offered by Jesus Christ. Without it, America is doomed. But then, that’s what communists have wanted all along.
