Troxel: Voter integrity is under attack in America

The word “impede” could be used to attack anyone who questioned whether a prospective voter was a citizen, was of age, lived in the district or was otherwise eligible to vote. Instead of being placed in “Facebook jail,” people who question the legality of a voter could actually go to real jail. The damage to our nation’s voter integrity could be incalculable. HR 1 would perpetuate the extreme weakening of voter integrity laws that came about because of the COVID-19 quarantine.

HR 1 would allow candidates to siphon off campaign funds for personal use. They could pay personal bills, give money to family members and pay their own businesses for doing “election-related work” whether it had anything to do with the campaign or not. This could lead greedy politicians to do almost anything to stay in office and keep the “golden eggs” coming.

As noted earlier, several states have taken positive steps toward improving voter integrity. Virginia is required by statute (Section 24.2-671 of the Virginia Code) to conduct “a post-election risk-limiting audit annually of ballot scanner machines in use in the Commonwealth.” This is done specifically “to study the accuracy of ballot scanner machines.”