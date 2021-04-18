Troxel: Voting electronically leaves the door open for fraud

This new law now requires each jurisdiction to establish a separate absentee ballot precinct. Some locales had already done so voluntarily. The challenge with this is that absentee ballots are not reported by the precinct in which the voter is registered. Rather, they are reported in one city or county-wide lump. This makes it difficult for precinct watchers to check on who, by precinct, has voted and whether or not the person who voted was actually the person whose name was used. The only positive factor – though not much of one – is that the law requires registrars to report absentee ballots cast early in person separately from all other absentee ballots. The ballot numbers have to be reported separately, but the ballots do not have to be kept separate after they are counted – an accommodation that would be helpful in case there is a challenge to the vote.