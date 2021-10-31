Troxel: We must make sure elections are fair and honest

Whether you believe there was ballot fraud in the November 2020 election or that there wasn’t, Virginia Republicans have and continue to mount a massive effort to make sure that the November 2021 election on Tuesday is fair and honest. This is a goal every Virginian should support.

Almost from the moment Glenn Youngkin won the Republican nomination for governor in May, his team have taken a dual track approach to their campaign. One track has been standard campaign operations for getting voters to the polls to vote for Youngkin. The other track has been to make sure only legal, registered voters cast ballots in this election. Their philosophy has been every Virginian is entitled to one full vote — not one watered down by votes from those who should not be voting, such as non-citizens and dead people.

The vast majority of election officials — the people who get up at zero-dark-thirty on election day and put in 16-to-18-hour days to staff our polling places — should appreciate the efforts to verify the honesty and integrity of their work. With thousands of “authorized party representatives” all over the Commonwealth watching the proceedings, as the law allows, the honest, hardworking and dedicated election officials will have witnesses to the fact that they have done their jobs well and are worthy of the appreciation of their fellow citizens.