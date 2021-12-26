Troxel: Without Jesus, Christmas is empty

Follow me here, and we will get back around to the hardware store. As the Christ Mass (or Christmas) became increasingly popular with the people, various elements were added to it. In the Netherlands, Bishop Nicholas (or Bishop Claus, the short form of Nicholas) started the tradition of going about his town the night before the celebration and leaving treats and small presents outside the homes of “good little girls and boys.” Thus, when the Catholic Church canonized him and declared him a saint, he became Saint Nicholas, or in the Dutch, Santa Claus.

Centuries later, in 1823, “Santa Claus” was given his jolly, fat, chimney-crawling-in-a-red-suit, reindeer driving persona in a poem authored by Clement Clarke Moore entitled “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” or more commonly “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

This is where things started to come full circle. Instead of being a festival to honor the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas began slowly reverting to — at least in the minds of many — nothing more than a gift giving festival at the winter solstice that causes great anxiety, stress, greed, disappointment and lack of gratitude among those who have forgotten “the reason for the season.”