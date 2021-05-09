Waldrop: A box of crayons prompts conversation on race

Remember that box of crayons we opened up in grade school to decorate our masterpieces of artwork? The front yard was one of our favorite scenes and we crammed all that we could into it: our family members, our house, the pets, the car, the tree, and, always, those birds in flight that were so easy to draw — just a few strokes of a “V” and there was a whole flock of flock of them.
The history of Crayola crayons reflected the growing civil rights movement. In 1962, they changed their “flesh” color to Peach in recognition of other flesh colors that were already in the box: such as black and brown. Other colors there may — or may not — be appropriate representations of racial groups and we must be careful about identifying them accordingly.
I remember the first time that box was used to discuss race. It was my Sunday school teacher who handed out boxes of crayons and asked us to talk about how they might represent people. Surprisingly, the white crayon seemed not to resemble our flesh when we held it to the backs of our hands. But that was the genius of our teacher that day as she started us to think about what it means to be “white.”
In fact, many of us are still wondering today, “What is 'whiteness' anyway?”
Growing up in Mississippi, I remember when white was more than a color in the coloring box. It often meant the additional freedom that a Caucasian adolescent gained at adulthood, as in “free, white, and 21”; (the legal age of adulthood then). It would also refer to the patronizing power that White people held over members of minority groups. A wealthy real estate tycoon, for example, might be described as “mighty white” for grudgingly making some small improvement in housing for impoverished Black or White residents that should have been made long ago.
“Whiteness,” then, was an example—if not the definition—of power and privilege, particularly the condescending kind, but power and privilege nonetheless.
Some characteristics of this “Whiteness” were its legal status and self-congratulatory tone. Others were its hiddenness to some, but obviousness to others.
What makes some people completely unaware of that today while others see it as clearly as day? The difference might be our personal investment in it.
And that may require more than another look into a box of Crayola crayons.
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.