Waldrop: A box of crayons prompts conversation on race

Remember that box of crayons we opened up in grade school to decorate our masterpieces of artwork? The front yard was one of our favorite scenes and we crammed all that we could into it: our family members, our house, the pets, the car, the tree, and, always, those birds in flight that were so easy to draw — just a few strokes of a “V” and there was a whole flock of flock of them.

The history of Crayola crayons reflected the growing civil rights movement. In 1962, they changed their “flesh” color to Peach in recognition of other flesh colors that were already in the box: such as black and brown. Other colors there may — or may not — be appropriate representations of racial groups and we must be careful about identifying them accordingly.

I remember the first time that box was used to discuss race. It was my Sunday school teacher who handed out boxes of crayons and asked us to talk about how they might represent people. Surprisingly, the white crayon seemed not to resemble our flesh when we held it to the backs of our hands. But that was the genius of our teacher that day as she started us to think about what it means to be “white.”

In fact, many of us are still wondering today, “What is 'whiteness' anyway?”