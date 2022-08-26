Waldrop: Chapter and verse divisions may fail us

The familiar division of the Bible into chapters and verses helps us locate our Scriptures of interest. Yet, it was another 1,200 to 1,500 years before translators and publishers put them there; thankfully so. However, like dishwashers, iPhones, and all other human devices, they can fail us.

One example is the division between chapters one and two of the New Testament book of Romans. That division blocks us from two emotional experiences that Paul found very important.

First, he raises and highlights our smug self-righteousness so that we can feel it, even bask in it while considering those he describes. Like the person in Jesus’ parable who thought: “I am not like other people” (Luke 18:11), we can also think that: “I am not like those sinners Paul describes.”

Delightful, isn’t it, that feeling of superiority that comes when we compare ourselves to others who, as the old saying goes, “Don’t love the Lord like we do”? Haven’t felt it yet? Let’s examine our emotions as Paul presents some 30 categories of people whom we know we are “better than.” Some of them live close to us; others work down the hall from us; what’s more, a few of them sit near us in church. Glance a few pews over. See them there?

Yes, they are located in chapter one of Romans. Paul describes some of them as “filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, covetousness, malice, envy murder, strife, deceit, craftiness; they are gossips, God-haters, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, rebellious toeard parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless,” etc.; who also applaud others who practice these sins. (Romans 1:29-32).

Since chapter one ends with a period, we may assume that Paul is done. No, he isn’t. He has just finished his first goal: to have us feel the full force of our self-righteous “shock” at other people’s sins. But why are we shocked?

The Bible is full of vivid descriptions of human sin, even that: “all have sinned…”. (Romans 3:23). Rather than feel shocked, we might look for ourselves on Paul’s list. Instead, these chapter-verse divisions help us miss ourselves there, or to identify with Paul’s own “wretched man that I am” self-evaluation (Romans 7:24).

We easily identify certain sins or sinners without seeing ourselves. Or, we rank them from “worst” to “least” sins (“murder” to “craftiness)” and recognize the least sinful as our own. This can be prevented by pushing past the 1:32 artificial chapter division and reading on into chapter 2, which begins: “Therefore you have no excuse, whoever you are….”.

That springs his trap on us. He continues: “...when you judge others; for in passing judgment on another you condemn yourself, because you, the judge, are doing the very same things” (Romans 2:1).

That pulls the judicial robes off of us, doesn’t it? Notice that he’s not his warning that we “might someday” do the same things as those we judge. We “are doing the very same things” as those we judge (present tense).

Remember the Last Supper, when Jesus informed everyone that one of them would betray him? Rather than accuse one another, each one asked, “Is it me, Lord?”

A similar response could be ours if we were to read beyond the first chapter of Romans into chapter two. When we read about Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, don’t we examine ourselves and respond: “Uh oh, that’s me”?

Likewise, where are we on Paul’s list?