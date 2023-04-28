All faithful followers of Jesus have sometimes felt stumped in our evangelistic efforts. Whether it was a sharply pointed question about theology or a newly discovered political implication for discipleship, we have had to stop — sometimes dead in our tracks — and wait for more information before answering them. Silence may also be the path for us through which God speaks about such matters.

In Matthew 15:21-28 (TEV), Jesus “met his match” in a woman who would not take “No” for an answer. Her plea for mercy for her dreadfully ill daughter left him silent. His disciples seized the opportunity to pull him away from her by shouting: “Send her away!” They were bothered by her aggressive and persistent “noise.”

It seemed that he might do just that for a moment, especially when he broke his silence and affirmed that his ministry was only to the “lost sheep of the people of Israel.”

When she fell at his feet and said: “Help me, sir,” Jesus still did not relent and replied instead with a parable of rejection, comparing the people of Israel to God’s children and her to one of their “dogs.”

Again, though, she persists, even seeming to accept the encultured and discriminatory categories that Jesus had learned from childhood. How could he back down now from this non-Jewish woman who was no longer “in his face” but lying down at his feet, pleading: “Help me, sir” on behalf of her dying daughter?

As Jesus remains bound to his country’s prejudices, she responds again from within those false categories, apparently accepting her lower place in society but now claiming that even “dogs” get fed from the leftovers of the children of God.

Now, Jesus is touched, actually moved, by such faith. He finally acts in her favor and heals her daughter, breaking with centuries of tradition and expanding his ministry to include the whole world. In other words, he changed.

We like to think of Jesus as unruffled, unperturbed, always confident, never defeated in debate, and probably free of mistakes because he was sinless.

Yet, how does anyone change without being challenged by teachers, coaches, parents, friends, and others who encourage us, even hound us, to do so?

Jesus’ birth narrative tells us of his need to “grow and become strong” (Luke 2:40) and that he “grew both in body and in wisdom” (Luke 2:52). This was seen in the Temple when, at the age of twelve, he amazed his elders and instructors with a growing wisdom and an independent streak that irritated his parents when he “got lost” from them (Luke 2:41-52).

If we can see Jesus as a child, learning from Joseph how to hammer nails, do we think he never hit his thumb, or always made A+s in school, never misprinting even the jots and tiddles of the Hebrew language?

So, Jesus learned his lesson from an aggressive woman who kept after him until he paused, stood still, and listened to the voice of God speaking to him through her.

That was a monumental turning point in history that Jesus initially refused.

To borrow a phrase that has become a motto among modern assertive and aggressive women, both in and outside of the church: “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Like Jesus, will the church help her prevail?