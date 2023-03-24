March is International Women’s History Month, so we might study how Jesus wants his followers to understand and relate to women. One of several examples is in Luke 7:36-50 (TEV) where he asks a man directly: “Do you see this woman?”

It happens at a dinner party in the home of a religious leader named Simon, who has invited Jesus as a guest of honor. Things get tense, though, when an uninvited woman assertively, if not aggressively, opens the door to Simon’s house and interrupts the meal as it is being served.

She is known to everyone there for her, shall we say, “ lifestyle.” Whatever the specifics, we can assume that she is, indeed, quite sinful; however, she has not come to eat. She has a greater purpose.

Surprisingly, she has a previous relationship with Jesus that no one around the table knows about or has to know. But now, the mealtime conversations are becoming intense as she puts some finishing touches on her relationship with the honored guest. Moreover, as we say today, she does so “in front of God and everybody.”

Without saying a word, she overwhelms the room with her planned non-verbal behavior. Taking a position behind Jesus as he eats, she opens an expensive jar of aromatic alabaster, then opens up her heart for all to see. Her emotions speak volumes about her love for Jesus. In an outpouring of emotion, her tears fall on his feet. She catches herself briefly and tries awkwardly to dry them with her long hair but succumbs again; now, instead of covering up, she begins to kiss his feet and pour her perfume on them.

Simon, the host, is a man of his time and possibly ours. So instead of appreciating her emotional catharsis, he sets up a mental test. “If Jesus is really such a prophet,” he mutters, “he would know all about this woman who is touching him like that, and about her sinful life.”

But Jesus does know this woman and her sinfulness, and he welcomes both. His following words must have intrigued the host and his guests, if not shocked. “Simon,” Jesus says directly to him, “I have something to tell you,” and he will not be complimenting the cuisine on the table.

Instead, Jesus tells him a parable about love and forgiveness, which she already understands very well. After fussing at Simon for his lack of manners, he announces her forgiveness, apparently more for the others’ benefit than hers. She knows why she came.

“Then,” the Scripture says, Jesus “turns to the woman and says to Simon, ‘do you see this woman?’”

That quick turn of Jesus’ head deserves scrutiny. He looks at the woman first, drawing all eyes to her. Then, he looks at Simon and asks him if he sees her… notices her… is paying attention to her. But, of course, he isn’t and hasn’t been all evening. He has been watching Jesus too much.

We can imagine a pastor saying today: “Church, we’ve been paying too much attention to Jesus and not enough to this woman’s tearful, worshipful example of discipleship.” …Can’t we?

But that is what Jesus did. He deemphasized himself and emphasized her in calling his followers to recognize and celebrate “women’s ways of knowing” how to follow him.

She knew what no one there knew except the guest of honor. He knew her.

We must note the conclusion. Looking at this woman, he told her: “Your faith has saved you; go in peace.” End of story?

Well, no. Jesus’ closing praise of her faith as having saved her is quite a sendoff. However, he does not claim it. Why not say “your faith in God” or “ your faith in me”?

As with others who received this same benediction, Jesus recognizes her part of their relationship. He was there for her previously when she had “latched onto” him with all of her being. That was her part.

And he was faithful to her on his part.