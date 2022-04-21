Waldrop: It's time to rename the White House

Why are we still calling it the White House?

We assume that the White House is an appropriate name for the white building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D. C., where the president of the United States lives and works. Few question the naming of this historic institution. Especially so, since that has been its official name ever since President Theodore Roosevelt made it so on Oct. 12, 1901.

Previously, it had been called many things: the Executive Mansion, the Presidential Palace or Mansion, the President’s House, the People’s House, even the “White House” in early 1800s Congressional correspondence.

According to the White House Historical Association, the cornerstone was laid on Oct. 13, 1792. Six years later, the sandstone building was coated with a lime-based “white wash” to protect its porous walls from freezing temperatures and other dangers. Today’s re-painting is done in “Whisper White.”

If the terms “white wash,” “made officially white” and “Whispering White” don’t remind us of “white privilege and power,” we haven’t been listening.

Who built the White House, anyway. Was it only white people? Of course not. And that introduces many unrecognized historical facts. Twelve U.S. presidents — 25% of them — owned slaves, eight while in office. Only John Adams and his son, John Quincy Adams, of the early presidents, did not. The last one to own slaves, Zachary Taylor (1849-50), owned them in Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky.

The laborers who actually built the White House included enslaved and free Blacks and Whites. According to the National Archives, “the U. S. Government did not own slaves,” but it did contract with local slaveowners to pay them (not the slaves) for the renting of slave labor. So, what else did slaves build in our nation’s capital? Visitors to the United States Capitol Building, the meeting place of Congress and the seat of the legislative branch of federal government, can see a commemorative marker to the laborers who built it. Erected on Feb. 28, 2012, and situated in Emancipation Hall of the Capitol Visitor Center, it reads: This sandstone was originally part of the United states Capitol’s East Front, constructed in 1824-1826. It was quarried by laborers, including enslaved Aferican Americans, and commemorates their important role in building the Capitol.”

On top of the Capitol dome is a woman, the Statue of Freedom, a 19-foot, six-inch, 15,000-pound bronze figure with E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One) carved upon her base. Uniquely, she does not wear the traditional knitted cap that signified a newly freed Roman slave; instead, she wears on her head a helmet with an eagle’s head, cfeathers and talons upon it, traditional imagery of Native Americans. She also has her hand on her sheathed sword, signaling this American woman’s readiness to fight for freedom.

But for the work of a slave, Philip Reid, the Statue of Freedom herself would not have been erected. He was the only known slave working on this project and his training and experience in castings and moldings became essential when the foreman led the workers to go on strike for higher pay, refusing to unpack the five delicate, interconnected compartments of the complicated lady.

Reid’s background gave him the expertise to disassemble the Statue’s five parts for re-assembly atop the Capitol.

Across the country are reminders of the contributions of slave labor to the building of America. Some of them are: Monticello, Montpelier and Mount Vernon, the homes of President Jefferson, Madison, and Washington; New York City’s Trinity Church and Wall Street, an actual wall that became America’s financial center; Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution and Georgetown University; Massachusetts’ Harvard Law School in Cambridge, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and my alma mater, the University of in Mississippi in Oxford.

Claim to the official name of the presidential home and workplace has diminished with the election of a two-term Black president, Barack Obama, and current Black vice-president, Kamala Harris.

Indeed, why are we still calling it the White House?

The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is a member of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.