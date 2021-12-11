Waldrop: It's time to rethink how we teach the history of America

Admittedly, it is difficult to define Critical Race Theory. However, looking at contrasting themes can help us understand it. For example, was the Civil War fought over states’ rights or slavery?

Insight can be found in the Articles of Secession that were written by several states to explain why they left the United States of America, and further documented several times in their Constitution of the Confederate States of America. Slavery was the “right” lurking, but hidden, within the misleading claim of states’ rights.

Were the leaders of the Confederate states heroes or villains? Most white southerners were taught in school and church to view Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and many others as heroes. Another look finds them fighting a civil and military war to destroy the United States at a cost of over 700,000 lives and untold critical injuries and destruction of property. All this was to defend and promote slavery. Why would such people be called “patriots”; instead, a closer description of their actions would be as traitors to America.