Waldrop: Jesus connects God to average workers

This parable is found in Matthew 20:1-16, and you may know it as “the Laborers in the Field”; or, as “the Workers in the Vineyard.” Some Bible publishers also entitle it “Recognition in the Kingdom; or, “The Last shall be First.” Others avoid titles altogether.

In verse one, translators have struggled with comparing the Kingdom of God/Heaven to “a man.” Scripture forbids comparing God to people (Ps. 40:5); and says that God is not male (Num. 23:19). The Second Commandment also warns against graven (written) images (Exod, 20:4).

A better translation is: “The Kingdom of heaven is like this. Once there was a man who went out…” (TEV).

Jesus then describes a much larger context for God’s kingdom. It includes the man, but also the day laborers, the working conditions, the complaints about their salary and work, the Whistleblower who voices those complaints, and the outlandish claims, demands, and accusations of the employer. All of it takes place in the uncompleted Kingdom of God on earth.

We must challenge the idea that the landowner represents God. Jesus didn’t say he did, nor that the man’s claims were true, only that he made them. Accordingly, we can question them (following TEV).

1. “He agreed to pay them a fair wage” (vv. 2, 4). Not everyone. He ordered the desperate five o’clock group into his employment without promise (v. 7.)

By whose standards did he claim “fairness”? There was no “HR” (Human Relations) Department then and day laborers spent that day’s “salary” on family essentials for that evening (Deut. 24:15), often begging in public to supplement their “fair” wage.

2. The employer’s callous attitude is seen in his telling the five o’clock job seekers: “Why are you wasting the whole day here, doing nothing?” (v. 6). Risking retaliation for calling out the employer’s insult (“doing nothing”), the Whistle-blower answered: “No one hired us.” They had been in the marketplace looking for work all day! And the employer knew that (vv. 5-6).

3. The employer’s divisive contempt for the workers appears in his reversing the order of payment. This pitted workers against workers and against him. Did he not realize that he needed them and their skills, and that a happy workforce is more productive than a disgruntled one?

4. While the employer had every right to send in his foreman to do the dirty work, it reflects badly on him. Not even a “thank you” for today’s work?

5. When the early workers grumbled about their wages, the employer offered no negotiation or listening ear. We hear his defensiveness when the employees identify such “hazards in the workplace” as a full day in the hot sun (possible heat exhaustion) and unreasonable compensation.

6. When the Whistle-blower points out the injustices, the employer denies any unfairness and takes the position of “Blaming the Victim,” essentially saying: “You should be thankful to have a job in the first place.”

Then he brags about his own “generosity,” claims “Executive’ Privilege” (“It’s my money”), accuses them of jealousy, and sends this group straight home, possibly firing them on the spot (vv. 13-14).

Such an employer cannot be a representative of God! If not, then, where is God in this parable?

We look to the one who knows and describes in great detail the daily reality of those whose suffering was funding the government’s programs–and the employer’s pockets–from their back-breaking work. By doing so, Jesus represented God. He understood their lives as only God could and gave them hope that their situation would be reversed as God’s will would be done “on earth as it is in heaven” (Matt. 6:10).

Through his story-telling skills and true-to-life characters, Jesus connected God to the real world of day laborers, and to others listening to him. They believed him and accepted him as one who represented a knowing and caring God who knew not only the details of their daily lives, but also their suffering.

In his benediction, Jesus offered hope through the promise of a reversal of the categories of “first’’ and “last“ that ruled the marketplace, the vineyard, and life in general.

Yet, this would happen only when God’s will would be done “on earth as it is in heaven” (Matt. 6:10).

We still live in such a world.