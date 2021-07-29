Waldrop: Jesus teaches full restitution is required for things stolen

The Biblical commandment “Thou shalt not steal” covers the kind of theft experienced by slaves and their descendents, even those today. Other Scriptures teach the necessity of returning what was stolen, with penalties and interest. The issue now is to identify the theft America has perpetrated upon Black people so we can better gauge an appropriate remedy.

1. Theft of Wages. Slaves were the work force of their “owners’” livelihood. They planted and harvested their crops, built their homes and furniture, raised their children, cared for their livestock, etc., and for no fixed salary or financial protections. Had there been a reasonable wage base, it could have provided a lifetime of investments and inheritances for themselves, their families, and their descendents. We assume for ourselves today what is an incalculable loss for them.

Ironically, the first claimants to reparations were not slaves, but the slaveholders who had lost their workforce. Under the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862, signed by President Lincoln, when slaves were freed, their slaveholders were paid handsomely for what would have been each one’s contribution to the owner’s land.