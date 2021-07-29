Waldrop: Jesus teaches full restitution is required for things stolen

There are many complicated dimensions to the issue of reparations for the economic, educational, psychological and other damages done to slaves and their descendents from before its founding in 1776 until the ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865.
While supporters of reparations (meaning to restore or repair), also acknowledge its complexity without apology, opponents often exaggerate them. Their arguments include: a) “I wasn’t/we weren’t even there 150 years ago and never owned slaves, so I’m not responsible”; b) how could injuries be calculated today (financial, moral, psychological, etc.); c) how would they be repaid (monthly checks, increasing current benefits, new categories of “slavery benefits,” etc.? d) “Some Black Americans are already wealthy (Oprah Winfrey is frequently mentioned). Are they really entitled to reparations?” e) “What other groups would join the list of claimants to reparations and drain the economy?”
So, we admit the difficulty of repairing the damage America has done, yet also that some of the arguments are more clever than real. Yet, the word “impossible” has not yet won the day.
Are there not possible perspectives that can overcome these and other objections? Many who take Jesus seriously have noted several have possibilities if applied. Some are easily missed because they are so obvious, even hiding in plain sight.
The Biblical commandment “Thou shalt not steal” covers the kind of theft experienced by slaves and their descendents, even those today. Other Scriptures teach the necessity of returning what was stolen, with penalties and interest. The issue now is to identify the theft America has perpetrated upon Black people so we can better gauge an appropriate remedy.
1. Theft of Wages. Slaves were the work force of their “owners’” livelihood. They planted and harvested their crops, built their homes and furniture, raised their children, cared for their livestock, etc., and for no fixed salary or financial protections. Had there been a reasonable wage base, it could have provided a lifetime of investments and inheritances for themselves, their families, and their descendents. We assume for ourselves today what is an incalculable loss for them.
Ironically, the first claimants to reparations were not slaves, but the slaveholders who had lost their workforce. Under the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act of 1862, signed by President Lincoln, when slaves were freed, their slaveholders were paid handsomely for what would have been each one’s contribution to the owner’s land.
Surely, if reparations were made to the slaveholders, slaves deserve to be compensated not only for their lost wages, but also for their lifelong losses of freedom, family, health, dignity, and other rights denied by the institution itself.
2. Theft of Identity. Slaves were denied access to their own historical story by virtue of being sold away from parents, siblings, children, and possessions. Last names were changed to that of a slaveholder’s family so contact was often impossible since they had no rights to travel or investigate family history. Descendents today run into a well-known genealogical “wall” 4 to 5 generations back where their known history stops.
Their life choices, the ones we assume today, were stolen. Not just “travel,” but movement itself was denied from one place to another. Slaves were bred for their labor force and their bodies and minds were treated as production units, motivated by threats, whippings, rape, and murder.
3. Theft of Representation. The power to represent oneself in challenging abuse, suing offenders, voting one’s convictions, marrying one’s beloved, raising one’s children, owning personal property; in other words, being an American citizen were stolen from generations of slaves and their descendents until the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865.
Since then, subsequent voting rights acts have been watered down or denied outright.
4. Other thefts include: the quality of education robbed by segregated “separate but (un)equal”schools; denials of loans and housing through “redlining”; weakening of voter protections; and, thefts of “life, liberty, and happiness” through the unequal application of law enforcement and judicial sentencing.
One will not look far in the Bible to find that full restitution is required for things stolen (Num. 5:6-7; Luke 19:1-10). Of course, genuine repentance would also help.
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.