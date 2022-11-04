Waldrop: Jesus tells a subversive parable?

In Jesus’ parables, do we know the good guys from the bad guys?

In The Parable of the Talents (Matt. 25:14-30), Jesus tells of a wealthy businessman and CEO who goes on a trip, leaving his three best financial officers to invest money in the market and report to him their earnings.

Upon his return, two investors report significant earnings and receive the CEO’s blessing and rewards, but the third investor, knowing and fearing the boss’ reputation, hid his share, taking it out of circulation.

Called on the carpet by the boss, his only excuse is: “I was afraid of you so I hid the money, and I have it here for you.”

The boss rips him up and down for not putting it in a bank where it might have earned some interest. He fires him and expels him into the “outer darkness” where there is “weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

What are we missing here that might show this errant investor to be the hero that Jesus intended him to be? First, some background to the story.

As pointed out by William Herzog (“Parables as Subversive Speech”), the conquering Romans had enforced a tax system so oppressive that the masses of people had become peasants who lived daily at a “subsistence level” beyond hope.

Since Israel’s reduction to a puppet government, its previous systems of loans and taxation that were based on theTorah (Genesis through Deuteronomy) were no longer practiced. Citizens were vulnerable now and helpless against predatory business practices. Even the rulers of the Jerusalem Temple had become accomplices in Rome’s financial schemes that allowed only 1-3% of the population to become wealthy enough to invest their earnings in the financial market.

Within that 1-3% were the four characters of Jesus’ parable, all part of the government’s “mob organization.”

As Herzog points out, the one who withdrew funds from his “vulture capital” operation may actually have been an early whistle-blower. Here is what may have happened:

1. Like the Prodigal Son of another parable, he “came to his senses” about his criminal lifestyle and returned to the fair and reasonable financial teachings of the Torah: a genuine religious conversion.

2. Rather than re-invest his boss’ ill-gotten gains into the corrupt system that was impoverishing his community, he withdrew the money from the financial market. Knowing that he could not spend the money on himself or his family, effectively stealing it, he buried it until his fateful meeting with the boss, knowing that this money would not further hurt his community.

3. Returning to his boss as a new person, he faced the consequences and explained, essentially: “You are a hard boss and you scare me. So I hid the money, but I have brought it back to you.”

4. The boss rips him up and down, fires him, and throws him out into the darkness. There he will, indeed, “weep and gnash his teeth” alongside many other peasants who likewise grieve over an impoverished lifestyle characterized by a reduced life span caused by malnutrition, disease, and a fierce competition for life’s resources.

5. Hopefully, this former investor, like other prodigals, will enjoy a life rededicated to God and will live in a family and community that can experience severe and unrelenting hardship, but also live with a clear conscience, a strengthening faith, and an encouraging community.

While this may be a new way of interpreting “old” parables, nothing prevents it theologically, Biblically, or regarding the inspiration of Scripture, or the meaning of parables. It is as real as those rare incidents today of former counterfeiters, drug dealers, religious hucksters and members of crime syndicates who come to their senses and take their illegal resources out of the marketplace where they would hurt everyone, and bravely face the consequences.

Indeed. In Jesus’ parables, and in life itself, do we really know the good guys from the bad guys? And which ones we happen to be?