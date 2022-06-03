Waldrop: Jesus widens our political landscape

It is commonly assumed that a conservative interpretation of Scripture will produce conservative political views. I believe this to be false.

Using popular definitions, a conservative interpretation is based on the literal, face-value, or plain meaning of the text. It does not dismiss such a clear meaning when its application seems impractical or may cause discomfort or even pain.

In one such passage Jesus says: “Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, and cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give” (Matt. 10:8).

Supporting this, Jesus also said: “I tell you the truth, anyone who has faith in me will do what I have been doing, He will even do greater things than these, because I am going to the Father” (John 14:12).

Here are two passages from Jesus where the literal, face-value, or plain meaning involves health care: healing the sick, raising the dead, cleansing lepers and casting out demons. Things Jesus did and said his followers can and will do. Perhaps the most difficult word here is “freely…” as in the hymn “Freely, Freely.”

When conservatives try to implement this, they are often called liberals. Shouldn’t the application of a conservative interpretation also be conservative? If the only difference is that interpretation happens within the Bible, while application happens in society, we have a false dichotomy. Jesus interpreted and applied these teachings to and within society.

Using popular definitions, is it not a liberal position to dismiss the literal meaning of Jesus’ words by not applying them to health care?

Another example is Jesus’ saying: “Sell your possessions and give to the poor” (Luke 12:32-33).

One popular dismissive view holds that Jesus addressed this to one person only, the rich young ruler, as a personal prescription for his selfish, wealthy ways (Mark 10:17-27). Thus, it applies to no one today.

However, a conservative or literal view would see Jesus spoke this not only to that selfish young man, but also to all of his disciples (his “flock” in Luke 12:32-33) in a way the crowds would overhear them as well. In other words, Jesus spoke to the entire community of disciples and crowds.

A third example is Jesus’ saying, “You will always have the poor with you…”, often used today to justify high levels of poverty.

Yet, that is a half-quote. In Mark 14:7, he adds: “...and you can help them anytime you want,” while in Matt. 26:11, he adds: “...but you will not always have me.”

In the former, Jesus assumes his followers will want to help poor people; in the latter, he recognizes a brief time period, now passed, where attention is on him until his death. After his resurrection, he reaffirms his poverty teachings (Matt. 28:16-20, esp. 20). Common definitions still apply. A dismissive interpretation stresses a half-quote to ignore the Scripture; a conservative one maintains all of it and seeks to apply it today.

Here’s a fifth example that demonstrates that conservative interpretations of Scripture can lead to liberal social policies. Jesus said, “When you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you” (Luke 14:13-14.

Churches that include persons with disabilities as Jesus did often voluntarily comply with the mandated Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. They see the prevention of disability-based discrimination from a conservative interpretation of Jesus’ teaching. Wheelchair spaces cut into the pews, hearing devices, Braille Bibles, interpreters for deaf or hearing-impaired persons, a nurse on duty and an emergency clinic during worship and other events are implied in what Jesus said.

Accordingly, does following Jesus beyond the Americans with Disabilities Act leave our homes exempt? Or is that application too conservative?

A final example of conservative interpretations of Scripture leading to liberal applications is Jesus’ parable of Matthew 25:31-46, which teaches God expects us to help everyone, especially those who are poor.

Jesus teaches all the nations will be judged by how they treat those who are sick, imprisoned, hungry, thirsty and naked because he is one of them himself. Programs that meet their needs are often criticized as liberal, but we see again that a literal, face value, conservative interpretation of the text leads naturally to allegedly liberal applications.

An identity is implied, even cultivated, by two words: convervative and liberal. Whether we present ourselves primarily as politicians, pastors, followers of Jesus, or simply as human beings, we are already invested in how we see ourselves and want others to see us. These buzzwords are all too quickly tossed around; and, they can become killers of one’s job, relationships and reputations — even without definitations.

Many years go, H, S. Vigevno wrote “Jesus, the Revolutionary,” in which he described Jesus’ effect on society. Revolutionary is a good word that describes even the most conservative of Jesus’ teachings.

What better word to call ourselves today than revolutionaries?

The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is a member of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.