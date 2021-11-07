Waldrop: Reparations for slavery is catching on

In early 2021, the Evanston City Council voted 8-1 to pay from city funds local Black residents who could establish their having suffered housing discrimination by that city between 1919 and 1969 (including their descendants).

City resources include the Research Room of the Evanston History Center for applying citizens to research and establish their case for reparations, as well as the Evanston Public Library. The city has a Reparations Committee, a Reparations FAQs website, a Restorative Housing FAQs website, a Legislative Actions to Date website, and one that issues reports on various issues to keep the public informed, as well as Town Halls, Webinars and public brochures. Their website is: cityofevanston.org, or one may find it through any computer’s search engine.

Financial donations support the City of Evanston’s Reparation Fund.

This local approach complements Louisville’s federal approach as the harm done by slavery and its extensions was also caused or supported at local levels of city governments.