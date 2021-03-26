Waldrop: Stacey Abrams is turning the world right side up again

Stacey Abrams — “Ain’t she a woman?”
The quote is a paraphrase of the original “Ain’t I a woman” speech delivered by Isabella Baumfree (1797-1883), an escaped and emancipated slave in upstate New York who renamed herself Sojourner Truth. Following her freedom, she devoted her life as a Christian preacher to abolishing slavery and establishing the right to vote for women, including Black women.
Those famous words — “Ain’t I a woman” — were spoken in May, 1851, to the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention held in Akron. Her meaning is instructive throughout the year, especially during March, Women’s History Month. In that speech, she repeated four times her claim to womanhood and related each one to some aspect of her life and suffering as a slave and her hopes for the future of all citizens of the United States.
Her brief speech ended with a call for women to unite and “turn the world right side up again,” with a warning that “the men better let them.”
Many women since Sojourner Truth have been candidates for such a claim as hers: Ida B. Wells, Juno Frankie Pierce, Mattie Coleman, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King and Barbara Jordan, to name a few.
Of those living today, few if any, would deny that honor to Stacey Yvonne Abrams, a voting rights activist, politician, author, lawyer and member of the Georgia House of Representatives who narrowly lost a razor-thin governor’s election in 2018 to the candidate who supervised the election.
Abrams stands unsurpassed in her efforts to secure — even re-secure — voting rights gained by the 1965 Voting Rights Act. In 2013 the Supreme Court struck down Section 5of that legislation requiring states and local governments with histories of discrimination to get permission before changing election rules. Section 4 (b) identifying those jurisdictions was also struck down. Removing such “preclearance” of changes opens the door to renewed voting discrimination.
To combat discriminatory election laws, Abrams supports House of Representatives Bill 1(HR 1), the For the People Act, which, if passed into law, would affect all aspects of the electoral process, including: preventing gerrymandering of districts to favor any political party; voiding unreasonable voter identification requirements; establishing early voting and same-day registration; requiring disclosure of “dark money” from political groups’ anonymous contributors; correcting administrative “errors,” etc.
One election proposal was the Sunday voting practice whereby citizens could leave church and go vote. Criticism as “violating the Sabbath” became a common objection (Ex. 20:8), until it was realized that Saturday, not Sunday, is the Sabbath, the seventh day.
Abrams describes other election chicanery as “Jim Crow in a suit and tie,” such as prohibiting distribution of water bottles or carrying snacks in Georgia’s lengthy lines to the polls, longer because of the 800,000 voters her program, Fair Fight, helped to bring out.
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.