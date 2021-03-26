Waldrop: Stacey Abrams is turning the world right side up again

Stacey Abrams — “Ain’t she a woman?”

The quote is a paraphrase of the original “Ain’t I a woman” speech delivered by Isabella Baumfree (1797-1883), an escaped and emancipated slave in upstate New York who renamed herself Sojourner Truth. Following her freedom, she devoted her life as a Christian preacher to abolishing slavery and establishing the right to vote for women, including Black women.

Those famous words — “Ain’t I a woman” — were spoken in May, 1851, to the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention held in Akron. Her meaning is instructive throughout the year, especially during March, Women’s History Month. In that speech, she repeated four times her claim to womanhood and related each one to some aspect of her life and suffering as a slave and her hopes for the future of all citizens of the United States.

Her brief speech ended with a call for women to unite and “turn the world right side up again,” with a warning that “the men better let them.”

Many women since Sojourner Truth have been candidates for such a claim as hers: Ida B. Wells, Juno Frankie Pierce, Mattie Coleman, Fannie Lou Hamer, Shirley Chisholm, Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King and Barbara Jordan, to name a few.