Waldrop: The bittersweetness of Black History in America

The “Black Lives Matter” movement has been misinterpreted to mean that only Black lives matter or that they must always matter first. When the truth that all lives matter is thrown back to discount the original message, it must be clarified: until Black lives matter, then all lives are in danger of not mattering.

The criminal justice system often causes Black Americans more bitterness that sweetness. For the same crime as White men, Black men are arrested up to three to four times as often and given much harsher sentences, often with less effective representation in court. This carries over into the employment world where it is not uncommon for a Black man with no criminal record to be turned down for a job that is given to a White man with one or more convictions.

While these matters weigh heavily on the “Lamentations” side of Black History Month, there is also the “Celebrations” side. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

This is not only a political statement, but one of faith and hope as well. Bitterness may, at times, threaten hope, but it need not overwhelm it. As Dr. King also said, “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

That may be the redeeming value of February of each year being designated “Black History Month” — that it becomes less marked on our calendars and more on our hearts and minds throughout the year.

The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.