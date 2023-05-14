Some principles from modern social sciences may feel untrustworthy unless we see a Biblical example. One such principle is “intersectionality.” It means that someone’s life has two or more difficult intersections in it at the same time. An example of such a person is found in John 4:7-42 (TEV). She has come to be known as “The Woman at the Well.”

She is a woman from both a racial and a religious minority group. She has also been married and divorced several times. Currently, she is not married to another man she lives with. Moreover, she lives in a “power imbalance” where she is always “one down” economically and legally. On her best days, she is probably dealing with these “intersections” simultaneously.

Jesus responds to her under the weight of these social barriers by initiating a conversation about their common need. Like her, he was thirsty and asked her for a drink. Yet, even this was risky, bringing out her sarcasm: “Why? Did you lose your bucket?” (as she might say to him today). Surely, after her life experiences, she has developed some well-deserved sarcasm. But, can we, as representatives of Jesus today, see through someone’s sarcasm and into the life intersections that cause it?

Then, she stereotyped Jesus as a typical Jewish man talking to her, a Samaritan woman who virtually everyone also stereotyped. Can we accept the stereotyping of those we visit as representatives of Jesus, or do we try so hard not to be “that way” that we prove that we are exactly that way?

His disciples were speechless as Jesus stood with this woman at all these intersections of her life. How do we react when others are stunned at our walking into similar intersections in people’s lives?

Moreover, she implies that Jesus is grandiose for acting like the ancient Jacob who built this well! Rather than becoming defensive and correcting her stereotype, he shows that he is outside of it, far beyond it. Can we function helpfully when all the common stereotypes of being “followers of Jesus” are thrown at us?

Hopefully, the church today is learning that we cannot “break through” intersectional resistance by using well-rehearsed dialogue, pamphlets, or even a “quick prayer” that provides emotional protection from rejection or failure. Can we take such risks?

Jesus’ willingness to move slowly from asking for a drink of water to asking about her husband led to her forgetting her water bucket as she ran excitedly to tell her hometown about “the man who told me everything I have ever done,” thus helping her community to experience Jesus.

The “evangelistic tool” here was a drink of water with a woman in the crisis of her many life intersections.

As pastors, deacons, evangelists, and others representing Christ to people at the many intersections of their lives, how are we doing with our own intersections? We may not be so different from her after all.

“Intersectionality” is one of those social science principles that can help us understand people better and how to relate to them. In fact, we may be more like them than is comfortable for us.