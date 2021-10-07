Waldrop: Will the Church embrace reparations for slavery — again?

We must knock down the claim that reparations for slavery is a “new” or “liberal” idea.

It is neither.

The Christian church has flirted with it, and then cooled off for generations, even centuries; at other times, the Church was deadly serious about it, but eventually “lost its love” and fell so far short that it risked losing its identity as God’s “lamp stand” in the darkness (Rev. 2:4-5).

But let’s start where the early Christians began: their roots in Judaism where reparations for slavery and other thefts were part of the Mosaic Law. Complete restoration to the owner or their heirs was required, plus additional penalties. Just as important, though, if not more so, were the rehabilitation of the thief through personal accountability, confession of sin, repentance, and the inclusion of the religious community (Num. 5:5-10; Exod. 22:1-15; Lev. 6:1-6). National and international governments involved in reparations for slavery include: Exod. 12:33-36; Ezra 6:1-12; Deut. 15:12-15; Ezek 33:15; and Prov. 6:30-31.