Waldrop: Will the Church embrace reparations for slavery — again?

We must knock down the claim that reparations for slavery is a “new” or “liberal” idea.
It is neither.
The Christian church has flirted with it, and then cooled off for generations, even centuries; at other times, the Church was deadly serious about it, but eventually “lost its love” and fell so far short that it risked losing its identity as God’s “lamp stand” in the darkness (Rev. 2:4-5).
But let’s start where the early Christians began: their roots in Judaism where reparations for slavery and other thefts were part of the Mosaic Law. Complete restoration to the owner or their heirs was required, plus additional penalties. Just as important, though, if not more so, were the rehabilitation of the thief through personal accountability, confession of sin, repentance, and the inclusion of the religious community (Num. 5:5-10; Exod. 22:1-15; Lev. 6:1-6). National and international governments involved in reparations for slavery include: Exod. 12:33-36; Ezra 6:1-12; Deut. 15:12-15; Ezek 33:15; and Prov. 6:30-31.
While many reparations happened within the lifetime of slaves, others were much later. The Hebrew slaves were in Egypt for 430 years (Exod. 12:40) before freedom and reparations came. The last ones leaving received “the wealth of the Egyptians” on their way to the Promised Land. It was a token of repentance from the people, if not from the government. Reparations for other times of deportation and slavery (Babylonian, Persian, Grecian) also covered hundreds of years.
Jesus’ parables and relationships continued the principles of reparations. Zacchaeus, the tax collector thief is an example. First, he experienced God’s welcoming grace in Jesus (not a prison term). Then, from heartfelt repentance, he overpaid what he had stolen by four times and gave half his possessions to the poor. (Luke 19:1-10 TEV). Jesus even pronounced salvation upon him after his conversion and rehabilitation. Considering that he was a “chief tax collector,” his reparations likely impacted hundreds of families who had been financially devastated, though many would have died.
Church history shows much failure at reparations. The Civil War, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow eras were among the lowest periods as churches bought, sold, and held slaves for their own plantations, church buildings, parsonages, seminaries, pastors’ salaries, and missionary programs. Denominations supported slavery from the pulpit and militarily. One mega-denomination today was formed in its defense.
It had not always been so even among the earliest church “fathers.”
Such theological luminaries as Justine Martyr (100-165 A.D.), Augustine of Hippo (354-430), Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274), John Calvin (1509-1564) and others wrote tracts and treatises supporting reparations for slavery, but they were largely ignored in American churches.
Until the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court decision, religious hierarchies in America were stuck in their segregated “separate but equal” systems of living. Then came gradual recognition that White privilege and power were real and that Black people were, indeed, genuine victims of theft — even from our own Constitution, until its Thirteenth Amendment.
Since the Civil Rights Acts of 1957-60-64-65-68-91, reparations philosophy has been speaking out and is “on the table” in homes, legislatures, courts, books, movies and television programs, news outlets, and schools.
For many of us, though, reparation for descendants of slaves is about money and ego: “You owe me” — “No, I don’t.” Toddlers arguing about who lost whose toys.
Scripture talks about relationships — people who are willing to repent but can’t see any reason to, and those who want to forgive but need accountability first.
These are not money issues.
These are matters of the heart, spiritual issues that can be addressed through Scripture, prayer, fellowship, history and personal relationships with the “opposing” side: our sisters and brothers.
Some of this will, undoubtedly, be addressed through legislation, courts — maybe even the United States Supreme Court. What a sad place for this to happen, even as necessary as it may be.
Forced reparation through money loses the heartfelt repentance by one side and joyful forgiveness by the other. Too much to hope for? Maybe not. We are talking about the Church, remember?
“With God, all things are possible.”
Where is your voice in this ongoing conversation?
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.