Waldrop: ‘Woke’ is not new, but dates back to the Old Testament

“Woke” is a byword among many people of color and among a few of us White folk who are also waking up to issues of racial injustice.

Recent bestselling books include: “The Woke Church,” “Stay Woke,” “To Live Woke,” “The Woke Supremacy,” “Beyond Woke,” “Woke, Inc.,” “Woke Leadership” and, of course, “Woke,” three books by three different authors. There is even a “Stay Woke” Body Drench Facial Sheet Mask infused with Revitalizing Caffeine.

According to its critics, “Woke” can become only a business venture by the very people it seeks to inform: White people benefitting from writing about white privilege and white power without contributing back to issues of minority health care, housing, voter registration, poverty, etc. “Elite professors” at prestigious universities who offer “books only” support are especially scorned as “making money off Black people’s pain.”

As true as that may be, most of us fall short in living up to the ideals we claim. But the content from those “books only” contributors can be good and may be fleshed out by others of us whose strengths balance out those authors’ weaknesses. A team approach may resurrect life from the dry bones of “Ivory Tower intellectuals.”