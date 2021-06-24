Waldrop: ‘Woke’ is not new, but dates back to the Old Testament

“Woke” is a byword among many people of color and among a few of us White folk who are also waking up to issues of racial injustice.
Recent bestselling books include: “The Woke Church,” “Stay Woke,” “To Live Woke,” “The Woke Supremacy,” “Beyond Woke,” “Woke, Inc.,” “Woke Leadership” and, of course, “Woke,” three books by three different authors. There is even a “Stay Woke” Body Drench Facial Sheet Mask infused with Revitalizing Caffeine.
According to its critics, “Woke” can become only a business venture by the very people it seeks to inform: White people benefitting from writing about white privilege and white power without contributing back to issues of minority health care, housing, voter registration, poverty, etc. “Elite professors” at prestigious universities who offer “books only” support are especially scorned as “making money off Black people’s pain.”
As true as that may be, most of us fall short in living up to the ideals we claim. But the content from those “books only” contributors can be good and may be fleshed out by others of us whose strengths balance out those authors’ weaknesses. A team approach may resurrect life from the dry bones of “Ivory Tower intellectuals.”
Then, there’s the “pop jargon” or “novelty” criticism that reduces the “Woke” movement to mere buzz words among an “in group”; specifically, Black people. This criticism, though, surely fades when “Woke” functions as a seed that, when planted deeply in our innermost ground, takes root and grows into something bigger than itself and spreads to all racial groups.
Who can miss the emotion generated by the word “Woke”? It feels like Black culture, does it not? Even more so when it becomes “Woke like Jesus” as some Black preachers have crafted the word.
In fact, we find “woke” dozens of times throughout Scripture. Jacob “woke” up realizing “the Lord was in this place and I didn’t know it” (Gen. 26:31 ISV). “When they woke up, they saw Jesus’ glory” (Luke 9:32 ISV). “The bridesmaids woke up and got their lamps ready” (Matt. 25:7 ISV). Jesus criticized his disciples when they could not stay awake (woke) in prayer at Gethsemane (Matt. 26:40 LB).
Perhaps surprisingly, Jesus could become “woke” to his disciples when they called out to him in fear and danger: “So they woke him up, saying ‘Teacher, don’t you care that we are going to die?” (Mark 4:38 ISV; Matt. 8:25 ISV).
Actually, getting God “woke” was a theme in the Old Testament when God’s presence was not felt (Isa. 51:9; Ps. 35:23; 44:23; 59:4-5, etc.). Of course, waking God up like that implies that we are woke enough to do so.
Are we?
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.