Waldrop: Yes, Virginia, there is a social gospel

Francis Church, editor at New York’s The Sun newspaper, in 1897 responded to eight-year-old Virginia Hanlon’s letter asking if Santa Clause was real. His response, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” gave America a famous phrase to claim the reality of things on our not-so-popular list: a doctor’s appointment, homework, or the deadline for filing taxes. Introducing them with “Yes, Virginia…” still adds a note of humor that affirms such realities.

Now, at another Christmas, we use that same formula to affirm another reality to yet another Virginia, our Commonwealth: “Yes, Virginia, there is a social gospel, that of Jesus Christ.”

“Social” describes Jesus well. He taught, prayed, healed, debated, protested, blessed, and even died and rose in social groups.

He expected his disciples to socialize, too: “Go into all the world, and preach the gospel…” (Mark 16:15), sometimes even canvassing the neighborhood (Luke 10:1). Those are inherently social tasks.

What was this gospel (“good news”) he had them preach and represent in society? It was himself, of course, and the discipleship that came with him (John 3:16; Luke 14:33).

Hear his inaugural sermon that announced his ministry in society:

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners, and recovery of sight for the blind, to release the oppressed, (and) to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor” (Luke 4:18-19 NIV).

Notice several aspects of Jesus’ social ministry:

1. “Good news to the poor.” Jesus did not say: “You will always have the poor with you.” He added: “...and you can help them anytime you want, but you won’t always have me” (Matt. 26:11; John 12:8; Mark 14:7). In the first phase, he assumes that his disciples will want to help poor people. In the latter, he speaks of the brief time, a weekend now long past, between his death and resurrection when he was dead. After his resurrection, he became available “always” (Matt. 28:20).

2. “Freedom for prisoners.” Jesus’ social ministry is also seen in his “final exam” sermon by which “all nations” will be judged (Matt. 25:31-46). Therein are six social groups: hungry, sick, naked, imprisoned, estranged, ill, and numerous combinations.

Yet, Jesus was not describing mere “sociological groupings.” We are to identify with them, for example: “Remember those in prison as if you were their fellow prisoners, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering” (Heb. 13:3). This would include all six groups and any others who are mistreated.

3. “Recovery of sight to the blind.” While blind people are not necessarily sick, they do have a disability. Jesus said to include them in social occasions, along with those who were poor and crippled (Luke 14:13). Everyone was included in his social gospel!

4. “Release the oppressed.” Institutions are notorious for “systemic” oppression; that is, it’s built or “baked” into the system. Governments, schools, churches, and even families, have subtle and obvious ways to exclude people who are minorities, different, hard to be with, or have little voice or power. Jesus said: “It shall not be that way with you” (Matt. 20:26); instead, his disciples will serve those who are the ”least” in society (Matt. 25:31-46).

5. “To proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” This was the “Jubilee,” a restructuring and redistribution of society’s economic resources (land, capital, debts, etc.) to prevent monopolies from keeping poor people poor (Lev. 25:1-55).

So, this Christmas, we thank God for Jesus and his very social gospel!