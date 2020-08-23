Williams: It's time for student support centers

This month, Waynesboro Public Schools decided to begin the academic year with a 100% remote learning model instead of the hybrid model initially proposed. Many factors went into this decision, including a recent UVA study projecting an increase in COVID-19 cases during late August and early September in the Shenandoah Valley.
When schools first closed back in March, it was hard to imagine that they would not reopen fully this fall. However, Waynesboro recognized then that if the pandemic were to continue past the summer, the demand on area childcare providers would increase, especially if remote learning continued. Discussions about solutions to this issue began almost immediately and have continued throughout the year.
The result of these early conversations morphed into a regional effort now known as C4: Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare. C4, however, isn’t the typical care most parents are used to arranging for their children. C4 support centers will provide care while keeping students on the remote instructional plan designed by their school divisions.
The recognition of a need for a well-rounded approach to childcare is not new. The pandemic has only revealed gaps in the availability of a comprehensive student support system that addresses the educational, physical, emotional and social needs of all students. America’s Promise, a national alliance dedicated to creating the conditions that help all of America’s students successfully learn and thrive, described the need for an integrated approach to student support in a policy brief last year. The brief summarized that integrated student support “will make a significant difference for students who are facing complex learning and life challenges.” COVID-19 has presented our children with additional challenges.
COVID also has presented parents who need to work while their children are learning remotely with more challenges. In Waynesboro, the majority of residents are employed by retailers (like Walmart and Target), manufacturers (like Hershey and McKee) or are in healthcare (like Augusta Health). This means that many Waynesboro residents have maintained employment even during the shutdown, or recently regained employment with businesses reopening. But even under the best of circumstances, most families haven’t budgeted for childcare during the school year. For the average working parent, childcare expenses are eliminated or significantly cut for their school-age children during the nine to 10 months of the academic year.
C4 is a response by the community for the community. It provides a unique environment that will further support remote learning for students in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County while offering childcare services at a rate that area families can afford. Primary partners for the C4 student support centers are the United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro, the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, and the Waynesboro Family YMCA.
Significant funding and other resources come from the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, Augusta Health, and Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro (CAPSAW). C4 is also supported by a host of other private and public organizations and individuals.
We are hopeful that C4 will be a valuable and convenient resource for local families during this most trying time. While it’s intended to be temporary, aspects of it are worth keeping. According to America’s Promise, the benefits of integrated support are numerous for students and include improved attendance, higher academic achievement, reduced high school dropout rates and better social and emotional outcomes. Teachers who have experienced this model at work say they are more available to focus on instruction and have more empathy for their students. Schools show an overall improvement in climate and culture.
America’s Promise researchers also found that integrated supports make good business sense, producing $3 in benefits for every $1 invested across all sectors. This means the beneficial impacts of resources we already spend on children and families across the sectors of education, social services, youth development, health and mental health could triple.
Student support centers are the future — but only if we recognize their benefits and fund their mission.
Diana Williams, a member of the Waynesboro School Board, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published
once a month.
