Williams: Preparing for the General Assembly session

Locally and regionally, we should all be concerned about enrollment numbers. School division funding from the state is calculated by the average number of students attending daily (ADM). Divisions across the state have witnessed a drop in enrollment since the pandemic as many students opt for home or virtual instruction and while an estimated 12,000 kindergarten students deferred. (Virginia allows students eligible to enroll in kindergarten to defer for one year.) A bill that would have allowed schools to use enrollment numbers from March 2020 (if they were larger) for the upcoming budget year failed in the special session. Look for additional legislation around this topic as schools begin the process of preparing their annual budgets this December and January.

Broadband expansion

I represent some of the most rural areas of Virginia and the need to deliver instruction remotely during the pandemic has exacerbated our existing challenges with accessing high speed internet. Even beyond the pandemic, the need for students to access the internet outside of our school buildings is anticipated to remain higher than what was once normal, especially as some students discover that remote instruction better suits their learning style or family structure.