Williams: Preparing for the General Assembly session

As a Waynesboro School Board member, my interest in how statewide policy affects us at the local level has broadened considerably since I first stepped into this role in 2017. This year, I’ve taken on the role of chair for the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Valley region.
The Valley region consists of the counties of Augusta, Bath, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren, and the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton, Winchester and of course, Waynesboro.
While I’m learning more about my new responsibilities and determining how I can leverage my influence into opportunities for our region, I wanted to share three things that I’ll be watching and advocating for during the 2021 General Assembly session that starts this January.
Biennial budget
Virginia has a two year budget cycle. Typically, budget bills are adopted in even numbered years and modified in odd numbered years. However, due to the pandemic, changes to the 2020-2022 budget were addressed during the special session that wrapped in October.
If any additional changes to the budget are made, they will be influenced by economic factors. The special session unfroze a small amount of funds for broadband expansion (more on that next) and left the door open for teacher pay raises (again, if there’s enough money).
Locally and regionally, we should all be concerned about enrollment numbers. School division funding from the state is calculated by the average number of students attending daily (ADM). Divisions across the state have witnessed a drop in enrollment since the pandemic as many students opt for home or virtual instruction and while an estimated 12,000 kindergarten students deferred. (Virginia allows students eligible to enroll in kindergarten to defer for one year.) A bill that would have allowed schools to use enrollment numbers from March 2020 (if they were larger) for the upcoming budget year failed in the special session. Look for additional legislation around this topic as schools begin the process of preparing their annual budgets this December and January.
Broadband expansion
I represent some of the most rural areas of Virginia and the need to deliver instruction remotely during the pandemic has exacerbated our existing challenges with accessing high speed internet. Even beyond the pandemic, the need for students to access the internet outside of our school buildings is anticipated to remain higher than what was once normal, especially as some students discover that remote instruction better suits their learning style or family structure.
Right now, Virginia has funding, competition and bureaucratic barriers to creating municipal broadband, which is internet access owned fully or partially by local governments. VSBA supports statewide initiatives that would help businesses and schools throughout the Commonwealth to have high speed/broadband access at cost-competitive prices. Look for legislation that will remove the barriers to localities creating the necessary infrastructure for addressing our broadband needs.
Standards of quality
Virginia Department of Education’s standards of quality promote educational equity, support educator recruitment and retention, and help achieve the board’s graduation and accreditation requirements. While teacher shortages remain a challenge, the COVID-19 pandemic has created or accelerated staffing issues across the board — especially with support staff like aides and bus drivers.
VDOE’s prescribed SOQs for 2020 failed to receive adequate funding from the General Assembly earlier this year. As a result, VDOE re-prescribed the Standards of Quality as well as the legislation necessary to enact the new standards. Look for both to be submitted to the 2021 General Assembly, along with budget estimates required to support the new requirements and staffing ratios.
Community members can help by contacting our legislators and telling them what we need. Keep in mind that sessions are shorter in odd numbered years, so now is the time to start making your thoughts known. Due to the pandemic, communication with state legislators will continue to rely heavily on email, social media, phone calls and even texting. If you don’t know who represents you, you can find out using the Who’s My Legislator tool on the virginiageneralassembly.gov website.
Diana Williams, a member of the Waynesboro School Board, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published once a month.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!