Williams: Reflecting on the first quarter of school reopening

Based on what I’ve heard and seen, Waynesboro’s vulnerable students are indeed struggling the most with remote instruction. The administrators of the C4 Student Support Centers, for which I am the coordinator, also reported that students in kindergarten through second grade were being challenged the most by the remote instruction out of all of the children at the sites in Waynesboro and Staunton. I took a tour of the Waynesboro YMCA two weeks ago to see for myself what 100% remote looked like for Waynesboro’s students.

While many of the students said “fine” when asked how things were going, some admitted that they were having a hard time focusing. Others were finding that the technology presented some unforeseen challenges — many needed tutorials on keyboard shortcuts for the Google Chromebooks or were unsure how to confirm that work had been properly submitted. One little boy is simply struggling to stay awake. The YMCA staff spends significant time keeping students motivated and on task.