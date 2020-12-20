Williams: Take care of yourself during the holidays

The holiday season can be particularly hard for those who struggle with mental illness regularly and for those who are experiencing heightened anxiety and stress because of COVID-19.

Within the schools, we address mental health when focusing on the social emotional development of our students.

I was curious about how Waynesboro Public Schools have been addressing the needs of our division, so I turned to Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell and Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber for answers. Based on those emails and conversations, I’ve compiled this list of resources, some of which can be accessed outside of WPS.

1. Acknowledge and talk about your feelings. One way this is accomplished within the classroom is when teachers and students establish close relationships and conduct feelings check-ins. In addition to checking in with students, WPS staff also are making time to check in with each other - Dr. Barber recently circulated a list of student and teacher resources from Mind Matters as a part of that effort.