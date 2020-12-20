Williams: Take care of yourself during the holidays

The holiday season can be particularly hard for those who struggle with mental illness regularly and for those who are experiencing heightened anxiety and stress because of COVID-19.
Within the schools, we address mental health when focusing on the social emotional development of our students.
I was curious about how Waynesboro Public Schools have been addressing the needs of our division, so I turned to Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell and Executive Director of Student Services Dr. Ryan Barber for answers. Based on those emails and conversations, I’ve compiled this list of resources, some of which can be accessed outside of WPS.
1. Acknowledge and talk about your feelings. One way this is accomplished within the classroom is when teachers and students establish close relationships and conduct feelings check-ins. In addition to checking in with students, WPS staff also are making time to check in with each other - Dr. Barber recently circulated a list of student and teacher resources from Mind Matters as a part of that effort.
2. Find different ways to connect. Teens especially may experience digital fatigue with the increased use of technology like Zoom, but you can use your devices in different ways. Use your phone to talk or send audio messages instead of texting or posting to social media. Part of the beauty of living in Waynesboro is our abundance of parks and trails. Before winter fully sets in, consider taking a socially distanced hike or bike ride with one or two friends. Exercise also is good for your mental health.
3. Report abuse. Increased use of technology might also increase incidences of cyberbullying. Remember that WPS provides students with Stop-It, an app that allows for the anonymous reporting of concerning things that are being seen and heard. Stop-It provides a direct link to WPS administrators who will respond to student concerns. You can also check out the resources available through stopbullying.gov.
4. Practice mindfulness and meditation. Being intentionally aware of your feelings and consciously shifting your thoughts can go a long way in improving your mental health. My kids were taught to “hold a bubble” in elementary school. This is a great way to teach children how to focus on their breathing and how breathing can help to reduce stress and anxiety.
5. Seek professional help when coping methods aren’t working or you’re truly feeling overwhelmed. WPS has wonderful psychologists on staff who focus on helping our students thrive. Outside of the school division, the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth offers virtual workshops and other resources for area youth and their families.
While it’s hard to imagine what’s beyond the pandemic right now, WPS is already considering what post-COVID life will look like for our students and families. We’ll be sure to keep the community informed as those plans take shape. In the meantime, be sure to take care of yourself mentally and physically during the holidays.
Diana Williams, a member of the Waynesboro School Board, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published once a month.
