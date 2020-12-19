Wingfield: Are you ready to die?

I’d talk about how before I was saved, the things of the Bible and the deeper things of God did not make any sense to me, since the person without the Holy Spirit indwelling in him is incapable of understanding spiritual truths. What a great change happened, though, the day I was given the Holy Spirit! All the sudden I desired the things of God; I wanted to know more and more. I read, studied and learned the Bible to know who God is because nothing seemed more important. I looked at my old habits and said, “Lord, take these things from me — I don’t need them anymore!” That didn’t mean the temptation to sin was completely removed, but it meant that there was a new craving put within me, a craving to please and honor God with my life more than to please myself.

I’d talk about how this might be your last column as well. You might be dead before next week’s paper hits your doorstep or streams across Facebook. You might get the virus or get in a wreck or die of a heart attack. You don’t know. And since you don’t know, you better be ready. You better consider that what happens to you for eternity is much more important than what happens over the few years you live here. You might say, “I don’t believe there’s anything after death.” You better hope you’re right.