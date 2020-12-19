Wingfield: Are you ready to die?

This might be my last column because I could be dead by the time next week’s gets written.
Why do I say that? Well, for one, I might have the coronavirus. Chances of survival would still be greatly in my favor, but one never knows. If the test results I am waiting on turn out positive, there’s at least a slim chance that I could die by the end of next week. And there are many other more likely ways I could die by then. I could be in a car accident. I could have a stroke or heart attack. I could slip on an icy sidewalk and bust my head wide open.
I’m really not concerned about dying before next week, but the thought did cross my mind after taking the test for the virus, and with that thought came the question: If I had only one last message to send to the rest of the world, or at least the world that is the readers of The News Virginian in the Shenandoah Valley, what would I say, all in 750 words or less?
Surprise, surprise, I’d talk about Jesus.
I’d talk about how Jesus made me, knows everything about me and still died for me, making all the difference. I’d talk about how a life lived for Jesus is a life with great purpose and meaning. It isn’t the easiest life, but it is such a fulfilling one. I can remember the 28 years I lived before trusting Christ. There were many good times, lots of good memories. What is missing from those memories, however, is peace. I never had it. I still say, 22 years after becoming a Christian, that the peace God gave me upon coming His is the greatest difference in all of the change I’ve experienced as a new creation in Christ. My circumstances are not always favorable, but I can’t remember the last time I went any length of time in my Christian life that wasn’t marked by perfect peace. The promise from Isaiah 26:3, that God will “keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you (on God)” still rings true.
I’d talk about how before I was saved, the things of the Bible and the deeper things of God did not make any sense to me, since the person without the Holy Spirit indwelling in him is incapable of understanding spiritual truths. What a great change happened, though, the day I was given the Holy Spirit! All the sudden I desired the things of God; I wanted to know more and more. I read, studied and learned the Bible to know who God is because nothing seemed more important. I looked at my old habits and said, “Lord, take these things from me — I don’t need them anymore!” That didn’t mean the temptation to sin was completely removed, but it meant that there was a new craving put within me, a craving to please and honor God with my life more than to please myself.
I’d talk about how this might be your last column as well. You might be dead before next week’s paper hits your doorstep or streams across Facebook. You might get the virus or get in a wreck or die of a heart attack. You don’t know. And since you don’t know, you better be ready. You better consider that what happens to you for eternity is much more important than what happens over the few years you live here. You might say, “I don’t believe there’s anything after death.” You better hope you’re right.
The Bible says that “it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment” (Hebrews 9:27). There’s no reincarnation, no purgatory where a second chance is given and no annihilation of the soul. There is judgment. The Bible also makes it clear that some will be judged according to what they have done and others according to what Christ has done. Those judged according to their own deeds will spend eternity in hell because their deeds can never be good enough to satisfy a completely holy and just God. Those judged according to what Christ did for them will spend eternity with the Lord, serving and worshipping Him as they were created to do in the first place.
I suspect both of us will be back to write and read next week’s column, but can we know for sure? Are you ready, just in case?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
