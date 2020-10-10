Wingfield: As Crhistians, we should be safe, but not fear the virus

A few days ago, after a brief hospitalization for COVID-19, President Donald Trump recorded a message to the nation, in which he addressed his bout with the virus.

He encouraged the nation to, “Don’t be afraid of it. Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful.”

Predictably, one half of the nation went crazy over that message, characterizing the president’s comments as irresponsible, careless and heartless. The rest of us found his message to be forward thinking, realistic and optimistic.

As a Christian, I have to agree with Trump, but just because I agree with him when he says that we shouldn’t be afraid of the virus or let it dominate our lives doesn’t mean that I don’t think it’s real, or that I’m not going to wear a mask into Food Lion, or that I’m not concerned for my older loved ones, or that I don’t care about people, or that I don’t think there’s the chance that I myself might one day get it. It just means that I’m not afraid of the virus and I won’t let it dominate my life.