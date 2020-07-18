I’ve decided I’m going to wear my mask more often.
Why would someone who has regularly questioned whether or not masks are helpful in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 all the sudden change his mind?
It’s pretty simple really. The other day I was reading an article in which the Surgeon General of the United States said we could have “freedom” from all this mess in a much shorter time if everyone would just wear a mask, and I asked myself, why do I continually insist that I know more about coronavirus than the Surgeon General does? Why do I think I know more than the WHO, the CDC, my doctor, my kids’ doctor and the majority of health experts who all agree that wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of the virus and is an essential part of one day getting back to “life as normal?” Why do I continue to say, “I don’t think it really helps?” Because a few “doctors” on Youtube said something that I wanted to believe? Because a few Christians have indicated that masks aren’t needed for people of faith? Because if you look hard enough you can find someone with a medical degree saying that wearing a mask can do more harm than help? Because the latest conspiracy theory out there (which usually preys more on fear than the media reports do) has gained a small bit of loud support? If the medical experts can’t agree about the effectiveness of these masks, how can I so confidently say they don’t work? How can you?
Now, I’m still not convinced beyond a shadow of doubt that a mask will help in all circumstances, and I have zero fear about catching a virus that I would almost certainly recover from, but how arrogant, stubborn and prideful do I have to be to not wear one if there’s even a chance that it could keep someone else from getting sick? Admittedly, I have carried with me for four months now a rebellious spirit of ignorance that said, “No one (mainly from the left) is going to tell me what to do.” I’ve mouthed off about “my rights,” refusing to be mildly uncomfortable for the twenty minutes it takes me to walk through the grocery store.
Do I believe the media has slanted stories to make people more fearful than necessary during this pandemic? Yes. Do I believe the Democrats are using this virus however they can to keep President Trump from reelection? Of course. Do I believe sometimes a person’s death has been officially attributed to COVID-19 instead of something else that was more likely the greater factor? Sure, just like I believe many others have died from the virus without ever being tested.
But so what? None of that changes the fact that this virus is real and that tens of thousands of people in the U.S. have died from it.
If I wear a mask into Target or 7-11 and doing so helps nobody because masks don’t work, big deal — my mouth sweat more than usual for a few minutes and I had to repeat myself when talking to the cashier. On the other hand, what if wearing a mask does slow down or prevent the virus from spreading, especially considering I could have it and not know till later? Not wearing a mask could potentially cost someone else much more than wearing one would cost me — it’s about being a good neighbor.
If you choose not to wear a mask, I really do understand because I’ve been right there with you for the past four months. I’ve changed my mind though, because, I’m convinced my reasons for wearing one into the store or at church outweigh my reasons not to.
I won’t be one of those people constantly talking about why you should wear a mask — those people are often obnoxious. I won’t push our church to require masks in our services because I believe that would cause unneeded division and unnecessary dissension. I don’t expect you to change your convictions on this matter just from reading this, either; that’s not the main reason I’m writing it. I simply feel like explaining to you why the next time you see me I might be wearing a mask.
P.S. Sometimes I’m told that as a pastor I should stay silent on other manners outside the Bible, but I find they usually only say that to the pastors with whom they disagree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.