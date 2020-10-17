Wingfield: Because all lives matter, I must preach the gospel

Our sin has earned us eternal death, which the Bible clearly defines as an eternity spent in hell. Some people scoff at the notion of a loving God sending people to hell, but we must remember that no one who goes to hell deserves better, and Jesus spoke of a real place of eternal torment and suffering more often than He spoke of the place we refer to as heaven. Jesus said, “Unless you repent, you will all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3).

At this point, some who are reading this will mock me. Some will say I think I am better than others. Some will say worse. Even so, because I believe all lives matter, I must speak about what the Bible teaches about eternity. In the words spoken by renowned atheist Penn Gillette in a widely viewed youtube vlog, “How much do you have to hate me to believe that there is a hell and that I might be going there and not tell me about it?”