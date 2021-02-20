Wingfield: Biblical lessons from Ravi Zacharias’ fall

When looking for a lesson from Zacharias’s fall that can help us in our own walk with Jesus, I would suggest a couple steps to take as well.

First, be convinced that what God says in the Bible is true and trust that He knows better than we do. God’s Word is the authority for how we are to live our lives. The wise person reads what God says and believes it. Once he believes it, even when what he is reading is contrary to what he would like for it to have said, he trusts God enough that if God says it, then he will follow it. That is the starting point to living a holy life that pleases God. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5).

Regarding the temptation of sexual immorality, we read what God says about it, believe it and obey it. There are places in the Bible that exhort us to fight head on against our sin, but I believe Paul’s words to Timothy in 2 Timothy 2:22 are helpful when talking about the specific sin of sexual immorality. Paul says, “Flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart.” His advice here is two-fold, and, yes, the “youthful passions” he is talking about here are sinful sexual desires.