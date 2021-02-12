Wingfield: 'Cancel culture' may never forgive you, but God does

When I was younger, I used the N word, at least twice that I can remember.
One time when I was in high school, in front of a Black friend, I used a racist term I’d heard someone use. Although I didn’t fully understand the term, I knew it was wrong to say, but I said it anyway. Immediately, I realized I had uttered a horrible thing, my face turned red and I apologized. The apology was accepted, as least as far as I know, but the damage was done.
A couple years later while working a summer job, I used that word again. This time it was much worse. A Black co-worker had just made a stink in the bathroom, and in an attempt to be funny, I loudly called him a name that in part used that disgusting word. He laughed it off, as did those standing around the warehouse. Even so, I’ve never forgotten that moment, and I certainly wish I could take it back.
Both of those instances happened over 30 years ago when I was a much different person than I am now. Regrettably, so did many others. I laughed at and told jokes about homosexuals and people with disabilities. I spoke disrespectfully and crudely to girlfriends and girl friends. I mocked Christians as well as Muslims and Jews just to get some laughs.
I did not speak those things because I was raised that way; I most certainly never experienced any of that kind of talk in my home growing up. While some of what I spoke came from simple ignorance, I cannot say with honesty that I didn’t know any better; I did. I cannot say, “Well, the times were just different when I was younger”; they might have been a bit different, but those kinds of things have never been acceptable by decent people. The fact is I cannot give a good reason for those sins because no good reason exists.
I said some pretty terrible things back in the day. Not only that, but I did some pretty awful things as well. I routinely drank too much alcohol and then drove myself home. I snuck around with a girl for a while whose boyfriend happened to be one of my close friends. I publicly cursed at my dad in the McDonald’s parking lot in front of a crowd for telling me it was time for me to come home. I bullied an unpopular kid in middle school, pretty relentlessly. I can give no good excuse for any of those things either.
You might read these confessions and judge for yourself that I’m a horrible person. I won’t disagree when you say that these things I’ve said and done are all despicable. Not only were they deplorable acts in the eyes of anyone who knows right from wrong, but they were sins against God, words and actions that once separated me from His saving grace. All I can tell you is that I’m truly sorry for them and hope that you’ll forgive me. I do mean it when I say it.
Here’s the thing though — as bad as some of the things that I’ve said and done have been, there is still great hope for me, even if you choose not to forgive me or "cancel" me for my past transgressions. The Bible gives a long list of sins in 1 Corinthians 6. Sins such as greed, dishonesty, sexual immorality and drunkenness. Then Paul says some very wonderful words. He says in 1 Corinthians 6:11, “And such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.” Amen!
Yes, I’ve been guilty of saying and doing things that I have long regretted and had remorse over. Thanks be to God, though, I am forgiven! 100%! The debt I owed God has been paid in full by Jesus Christ, who died for me. With Christ as my great advocate, “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. For the law of the Spirit of life has set you free in Christ Jesus from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:1-2).
God has forgiven me. And if you are a child of God, he has forgiven you for all the awful things that you’ve said and done as well. Aren’t you glad?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.