Wingfield: 'Cancel culture' may never forgive you, but God does

When I was younger, I used the N word, at least twice that I can remember.

One time when I was in high school, in front of a Black friend, I used a racist term I’d heard someone use. Although I didn’t fully understand the term, I knew it was wrong to say, but I said it anyway. Immediately, I realized I had uttered a horrible thing, my face turned red and I apologized. The apology was accepted, as least as far as I know, but the damage was done.

A couple years later while working a summer job, I used that word again. This time it was much worse. A Black co-worker had just made a stink in the bathroom, and in an attempt to be funny, I loudly called him a name that in part used that disgusting word. He laughed it off, as did those standing around the warehouse. Even so, I’ve never forgotten that moment, and I certainly wish I could take it back.

Both of those instances happened over 30 years ago when I was a much different person than I am now. Regrettably, so did many others. I laughed at and told jokes about homosexuals and people with disabilities. I spoke disrespectfully and crudely to girlfriends and girl friends. I mocked Christians as well as Muslims and Jews just to get some laughs.