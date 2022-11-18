Wingfield: Changed hearts result in less violence

Another week filled with reminders of what sin looks like when allowed to run its full course. Reminders that murder victims are Black, white, Hispanic, Asian — same goes for the ones committing the murders. Reminders that murders take the form of gun violence, knife violence and even violence perpetrated with a car. Reminders that some murders are calculated in cold blood while others are the results of sudden acts of hot-blooded rage. Reminders that we never know who is doing it next or have it done to them next.

The first recorded murder in the Bible happens only four chapters into the first book when Cain, the third person ever to live, killed Abel, the fourth. Within 1,500 years of the first murder, the world had plunged into such wickedness that God chose to flood the earth and start afresh with only Noah and his family. What specific wickedness was it that moved God to act in such a way? Genesis 6:11 says, “Now the earth was corrupt in God’s sight, and the earth was filled with violence.”

Throughout history, mankind has been plagued with an evil propensity towards violence that eventually ends in murder. Who can we blame for this legacy of horrific violence? Should we blame the gun industry? Certainly, having gun laws that make it harder for the wrong people to possess guns could prevent some murders, but we know that a person bent on murder will rarely be stopped simply because he or she can’t buy a gun legally — and many murders each year are committed by weapons other than guns.

Should we blame the increase of graphic violence in movies, video games and easily-accessible pornography? Studies show that these media can have a dangerous effect on a person’s mind, but the majority of murderers in history were never influenced by any of these vices.

Should we blame the lack of fathers in the home, the increase in people suffering from mental illness, a culture that has failed to address the damages done to abused children sufficiently? While there are a numbers of factors that can be tied to people who commit extreme violence, none of these afflictions can explain why some who suffer from them turn to murder while others do not.

While we continue to argue over what or who is truly responsible for this culture of violence, we can’t ignore the answers found in the Bible. In Jeremiah 17:9, we read, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked” (NKJV). In James 1:14-15 we are told, “Each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death.” Later in that same letter, James says, “What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder” (James 4:4).

According to God, the reason a person commits horrible acts of violence against another person is because he is following the desires of his wicked heart. This is the reason we commit any sin that we commit. Our wicked desires lead us to racism, sexual perversion, adultery, greed and, in some cases, murder. We might benefit some from better security in schools, stricter gun laws or a move away from ultraviolence in the gaming culture, but ultimately what we will benefit from most are changed hearts. When a person turns to God, God replaces his wicked heart of stone with a tender heart of flesh. Man cannot do this in his own power, but through the power of God all things are possible!

Many mock those of us who claim that our best hope of eradicating the evil in this world is a turn to Jesus without offering any working solution themselves. That’s understandable, for we are quick to criticize and condemn that which we do not understand. Even so, it is impossible for a person who is actively following the commandments of God to lie, to steal or to murder. It is only when a person chooses to disobey God that murder is an option.

While we debate the merit of stricter gun control, what we need to be promoting is the merit of Spirit-given self-control.

That isn’t debatable.