Wingfield: Christian Democrats have opportunity to show what it means to love

This morning I read Barrett Owen’s opinion piece, “How do people know we’re Christian?” moments after learning President Donald Trump and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.
I thought to myself, “What a timely column and challenge to the church!” In his piece, Owen encourages his readers to show the world we are followers of Jesus in the way we show love to one another, saying, “The next 30 days will tell the world a lot about Christianity.” Amen. I’d say the next 48 hours or so will tell the world a lot as well.
By the time this is published for Sunday’s paper, two full days will have passed since news the Trumps are positive will have been shared. How well have you shown the world that you’re a Christian during that time? In Owen’s column he focused on Jesus’ commands to “love one another.” Indeed, Jesus instructed his apostles, “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:35).
Given the context, it is pretty clear that Jesus’ instructions here are specifically about the way Christians are to love other Christians (i.e., “one another”), which is very important in maintaining a good witness with the non-believing world.
Jesus talked at other times, however, about the necessity to love those who are not part of the body of Christ — that’s very important too. He commanded us to also love our enemies. He said, “But I say to you who hear, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you. ... As you wish that others would do to you, do so to them” (Luke 6:27-28, 31).
He added furthermore, “If you love those who love you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who do good to you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners do the same…Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful” (Luke 6:32-33, 36).
In other words, Jesus was asking, “How is it a big deal for a Republican to love another Republican or for a Democrat to love other Democrats? That’s easy!” Jesus is commanding us to cross party lines in our love of others.
Now make no mistake — this word from Jesus is given specifically to his followers. Those who don’t follow Jesus, even if they claim that they do, aren’t expected to love their enemies — it is not in them to do so, so why should we expect it? When they spew out vitriol, bitterness and rage, they are doing so according to their true nature — as a wicked man is, so a wicked man does. Jesus’ words here are not for them, but, Christian, they are indeed for you.
We are at a place in our nation’s history where we too often view those who don’t think like we do or those whose convictions don’t match our own as our enemies. This seems to be particularly true of those whose affections do not lie with our president. I have not seen such hatred and malice directed towards any single person in my lifetime. Here’s the thing: this is fine when it comes from non-believers. When I read a Facebook comment from a nonbeliever who wishes President Trump would die a painful death or who finds joy in the possibility that he might “get what’s coming to him,” I am saddened, but not surprised. This is consistent with the character we should expect with a person who doesn’t have God’s love inside him.
Christians, on the other hand, are identified by the way they love, just as Pastor Owen said in his column. And just as I showed in this column, that love is not reserved simply for those who think like us or whose personality we like or whom we declare to be “deserving” of our love.
What a great opportunity for Christians who view the president as their enemy to demonstrate the love Jesus commanded us! What a chance for the church to say, “I don’t agree with this man, nor am I voting for him, but because I have the love of Jesus flowing through me, I will pray for him and hope that he recovers quickly anyway.”
Yes, it’s that simple. God is giving you, Christian, a platform to magnify him through your obedience — don’t blow it!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
