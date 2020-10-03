Wingfield: Christian Democrats have opportunity to show what it means to love

He added furthermore, “If you love those who love you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners love those who love them. And if you do good to those who do good to you, what benefit is that to you? For even sinners do the same…Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful” (Luke 6:32-33, 36).

In other words, Jesus was asking, “How is it a big deal for a Republican to love another Republican or for a Democrat to love other Democrats? That’s easy!” Jesus is commanding us to cross party lines in our love of others.

Now make no mistake — this word from Jesus is given specifically to his followers. Those who don’t follow Jesus, even if they claim that they do, aren’t expected to love their enemies — it is not in them to do so, so why should we expect it? When they spew out vitriol, bitterness and rage, they are doing so according to their true nature — as a wicked man is, so a wicked man does. Jesus’ words here are not for them, but, Christian, they are indeed for you.