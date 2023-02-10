When Jesus came onto the scene around 2,000 years ago, a man named John the Baptist introduced him to the world.

“Behold, the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29) he exclaimed, encouraging his disciples to leave him to go follow Jesus. We don’t have much about John the Baptist recorded in the gospels, but we know that an angel prophesied his birth to an older couple beyond birthing years. We know that he was filled with the Holy Spirit even before birth and that he “leaped in his mother’s womb” (Luke 1:41) in the presence of Jesus, who had also not yet been born. We know he grew up in the wilderness, where he adopted a rugged lifestyle, eating honey and locusts and wearing strange homemade clothing.

Sometime in his late twenties or perhaps his early thirties, he began to go around the countryside and to the villages of Judea, telling anyone who would listen that they needed to repent and get right with God, for God’s kingdom was at hand. Surely, he was referring to the arrival of the long-awaited Messiah, who he baptized and then publicly announced as the Passover Lamb that had finally come. As Jesus’s ministry began to attract a large following, John the Baptist’s following waned as he continued to point people to Jesus, not himself. “He must increase, but I must decrease” (John 3:30). He once told a Jewish man who was trying to spark him to jealousy over Jesus’s success.

Eventually, John the Baptist lost the majority of his disciples to Jesus, lost his freedom when thrown in jail for calling out the king’s immoral affair with his sister-in-law, and lost his head (literally) when the king’s new wife demanded John’s head on a platter as punishment for shaming her for marrying Herod.

Jesus once said, “Truly, I say to you, among those born of women there has arisen no one greater than John the Baptist” (Matthew 11:11). He also taught that John the Baptist fulfilled the prophecy that the great prophet Elijah would one day return to the Jews; he was not Elijah in a literal sense, but he came with the same kind of stern message that Elijah had preached centuries before, a message of truth that stepped on toes and hurt feelings. He went to the people with a message that people still need to hear today.

I imagine that John the Baptist lived a somewhat lonely life. We don’t know precisely when he went to live in the wilderness, but most theologians speculate that he went at an early age. He spent his time there alone, preparing to be a “voice of one crying out in the wilderness, ‘Make straight the way of the Lord’” (John 1:23). He knew his role was to remove any focus from himself, putting all of it on the Messiah, who he learned was Jesus Christ.

I also suspect that John the Baptist would have made a lousy pastor. All of that alone time most likely resulted in a socially awkward, outwardly intimidating man who repelled most and kept at a distance from all. His in-your-face message would undoubtedly have induced arguments, ridicule and mockery, often from fellow Jews who misunderstood the ancient prophecies. I bet his preaching was great, but his connection with people placed under his care might not have been his strong suit.

What a life.

We need John the Baptist-types today, men and women of God who know what is right and are not afraid to say it, regardless of the cost. We need people of God who love making His name famous, even when doing so makes it nearly impossible to become famous (or even well-received) themselves. We need disciples who are relentlessly proclaiming hard messages, mainly the exclusive message that Jesus himself preached, that unless a person turns from sin and turns to Jesus, they cannot be saved from the hellfire to come.

John the Baptist lost his life in his pursuit to spread the gospel. The kingdom of God will only advance in the 21st century if others follow that example, willing to preach about salvation in Christ alone, even if it costs everything. I am thankful for those who follow the model he gave us 2,000 years ago.