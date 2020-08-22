Wingfield: Christians must plant seeds wherever they go

Let me tell you about two back-to-back conversations I had earlier this week with two people from my past. I will call them Molly and Anna.
Molly and I went to Radford together in the early-to-mid ’90s. Actually, we dated for three years. We eventually broke up, moved to different places and lost touch. Of course, social media brings people back together and we reconnected several years ago. Over the years we’ve had several heated Facebook discussions and have chosen to stop discussing politics and the things of God. Molly has told me more than once that I was a lot more fun back in the Radford Days and that she liked me much better before I became a Christian. Hey, at least she’s honest!
Molly’s path brought her through Waynesboro this past week, and I got an unexpected invitation to have coffee for an hour before she caught a plane and headed back to wherever she was heading back to. The rule was that we would only talk about things we could agree upon; of course, that rule was broken within the first 10 minutes of our visit. For the sake of limited space, I’ll summarize our talk by saying Molly holds much resentment against organized religion and believes Christianity should not be followed because it cannot be proven. I explained I have much resentment against most organized religion as well, but one reason I am a Christian is because I have found the most important tenets of it can be proven enough so that my faith is a reasonable.
Molly also expressed her resentment towards evangelistic efforts by Christians, saying if we want to believe in Jesus, that’s fine, as long as she doesn’t have to hear about it. The conversation was a fairly exhausting one for both of us, but I’m glad we took the time for it, even if some might say it was time wasted.
That wasn’t my only coffee appointment for that morning, though. The second was with a young woman I worked with for a few years at a local restaurant. During the time I worked with Anna, we had more than our share of disagreements on the truth claims of Christianity and whether Christianity could be trusted.
I have always liked Anna and have prayed many times over the years God would open her spiritual eyes so that she could really know him. Within the first 10 minutes of our conversation I found out he has indeed done that! Anna shared with me an incredible story of how God spoke to her through her COVID-19 induced depression, revealing himself to her once she picked up a Bible her mom had recently given her. She explained to me she opened the Bible to a passage that detailed how Satan tries to keep non-believers blinded to the truth of God, but how God removes those blinders so a person can see.
Anna told me she prayed to God, asking him to remove her own spiritual blinders so she could see him, and he did! I wasn’t sure whether to cry tears of joy or fall out of my chair as I listened to her share with me her new love for Jesus and all the changes God has been implementing in her life. Hearing her story was truly amazing, and parts of her testimony reminded me of my own. Praise God for his perfect timing!
As I drove back to Grottoes after these two very different encounters, I couldn’t help but think about the story told in Acts 17 when Paul spoke the gospel to a group on Gentiles in Athens. After he finished preaching, some mocked him. Others said they’d be interested in hearing more. And some believed and became instant followers of Jesus. We never know which person we are talking to — will this person mock us? Will she politely listen but hold off on a decision for Christ? Or will he trust in Jesus, whether it be today or tomorrow? We don’t know, so we must keep talking, planting seeds of faith wherever we go.
By the way, Molly surprised me later in the week by requesting I talk to her daughter about what baptism means. Isn’t God good?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!