Wingfield: Christians must show Joe Biden love

I am sure if you are a regular reader of my column, you know how I hoped this election turns out, even if I’ve never explicitly promoted either candidate.
It is no secret that while I have often pointed out his many flaws and blunders, after much thought, consideration and prayer, I ended up casting my vote for President Donald Trump, and I was able to do with clear conscience based on my agreement with most of his political convictions, not based on his demeanor or past behavior. I do not believe Trump to be any kind of messiah, nor do I think his administration has been without many mistakes. Even so, when I compare what the Republican platform stands for to what the Democrat platform stands for, I find myself voting each year for the Republican candidate. I did so in 2016 and I did so in 2020, and I have no problem admitting that.
Of course, standing behind a political figure as polarizing as Trump is not always easy. In the past four years as an outspoken conservative and supporter of Trump, I’ve been routinely called a racist and a bigot, even though anyone who knows me would find nothing on my actual resume to which those accusations would stick. I have been mocked, cancelled and roasted by those from the party of “love and tolerance” because I hold the traditional, conservative values that most Christians have held for the last 2000 years. I have had awful things, vulgar and disgusting things, said about me because I am against abortion and have shared that it is the most important issue in the election for me, since it involves the murder of the most helpless, defenseless human being we know, the completely dependent unborn baby.
Over these past four years, I’ve learned while most people who voted for a candidate other than the one I voted for interact with me kindly and fairly, even when we disagree, some misinformed people, no matter what else I do or say, hate me and malign me simply because I voted for Donald Trump.
Even so, my prayer is now that Joe Biden has emerged as the new president, we Christians who voted for Trump will show the rest of the world a special portion of grace and love, even if that isn’t what we’ve been shown for the past four years.
Last week, I said the mission for Christians does not change according to who the president is. We are still to be all about making disciples and bringing glory to God. And part of bringing glory to God is to behave in a way that Jesus Christ behaved when He walked the earth. Jesus loved all people and treated all people with dignity, even those who openly hated him. Therefore, I vow not to act in way unbecoming of Christ if Biden wins, even if it is proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the only way he won was by cheating America. I’m saying that even if that’s the case, I will still choose to act like Christ, will still trust in the providence and sovereignty of God and will still treat with respect and dignity those who might not have treated me that same way these last four years. If God gives us a president that I didn’t vote for, he is still my president, even if I don’t agree with most of his convictions.
So, while I hope I’m speaking for others, I can ultimately only speak for myself. I can’t worry about how those whose candidate lost in 2016 have acted the last four years — all I can be concerned with is how I act the next four, and I am choosing to work towards unity and peace with those across the aisle who will allow for it.
Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and I will honor him, give him a fair chance and pray he is able to effectively lead our great nation. There’s been enough division in our country and in the church lately — let’s all agree to do better.
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
