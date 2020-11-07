Wingfield: Christians must show Joe Biden love

Last week, I said the mission for Christians does not change according to who the president is. We are still to be all about making disciples and bringing glory to God. And part of bringing glory to God is to behave in a way that Jesus Christ behaved when He walked the earth. Jesus loved all people and treated all people with dignity, even those who openly hated him. Therefore, I vow not to act in way unbecoming of Christ if Biden wins, even if it is proven beyond a shadow of doubt that the only way he won was by cheating America. I’m saying that even if that’s the case, I will still choose to act like Christ, will still trust in the providence and sovereignty of God and will still treat with respect and dignity those who might not have treated me that same way these last four years. If God gives us a president that I didn’t vote for, he is still my president, even if I don’t agree with most of his convictions.