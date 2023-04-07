Jesus said, “In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world (John 16:33b). I don’t know anyone who would argue with the first part of Jesus’s statement. It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life looks like, or how well-developed your coping skills are; you’d have to agree that this life is full of troubles.

There’s the trouble with our bodies. Live long enough, and you’ll agree that our bodies are in the process of falling apart. Second, there’s the trouble with our relationships. No one is immune to the pain and heartache a failed relationship brings. Third, there’s the trouble with our finances. Even as well off as we are as Americans (even the poorest American would be considered rich to most people in other parts of the world), we are consumed with a desire for more and deceived into thinking, “My life would be better if only I had a little more money.” Finally, there’s the trouble that living in a fallen world brings — gun violence, domestic abuse, sexual perversions, abortion, racism, and corporate greed. No matter what area of life you are looking at, you need not look far to find that it is marked by what Jesus called “tribulation.” I doubt many disagree with that.

Sadly, many disagree with the second part of Jesus’s statement, His promise that we can “take heart” or stay peace-filled and joyous because he has overcome the world. I say it is sad because understanding the truth about Jesus makes all the difference in the world, both for the present and for our future.

When the Roman government nailed Jesus to a cross after being pressured to do so by Jewish leaders who accused Jesus of blasphemy, it was for your sins and my sins that Jesus died, and, in the realest sense, it was according to God’s predestined plan from before the foundation of the world. The death of Jesus on the cross, for which all men are responsible, was a horrible crime that God used for the greatest good — the atonement or payment for our sins so we could receive forgiveness. Sadly, while Jesus died so that anyone who would call on him for salvation could be saved, many mock, ignore, or openly detest the sacrifice Jesus made for them.

Given the choice of peace, they choose unrest and discontent. Given the choice of joy, they choose depression and anger. They choose an eternity separated from God in hell and reject eternal life with God. The Bible explains why in John 3, when it says, “And this is the judgment: the light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil” (John 3:19). The sad truth is that the God who created them has told each person that the key to maneuvering a life full of trials is to trust in Jesus. Yet, they try just about anything but trusting Jesus to find satisfaction in life.

If Jesus had died on the cross but stayed dead, we’d have nothing to celebrate. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 15:17-19 that if Jesus is still in the grave, we are still in our sins, and Christians are to be pitied above all people for our foolish belief that his death could mean anything for us. But, of course, Jesus is not still in the grave. As explained in all four gospels of the most reliable, trustworthy book ever written, Jesus was resurrected on the third day, just as He had said He would be and was seen alive by over 500 eyewitnesses in the 40 days between his resurrection and His ascension back to heaven. Because he defeated death, all who believe in him have effectively defeated death as well, for, as Jesus promised, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die” (John 11:25-26). In other words, because I believe in Jesus, I will live a life full of blessings and then die a physical death, after which I will be resurrected to live with him forever.

So, back to our first verse. Jesus promises that all who believe in him will live victorious lives now and even better lives later. That’s a pretty good deal. That’s Easter!