Wingfield: Genesis reminds us of new beginnings and opportunities

As soon as they listened to Satan and disobeyed God by eating a piece of forbidden fruit from the one tree that had been set aside as off-limits, everything changed. Romans 8 tells us the whole earth was at that time subjected to futility, because of Adam’s sin. The moment Adam sinned the earth began falling apart. Even today, “the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now” (Romans 8:22), waiting for the day of complete redemption and restoration to come. That day will indeed come, but it isn’t here yet, so we still have natural disasters, terrible disease and physical pain. We still have to endure the effects of sins like abortion, racism and greed. What had been good has become dreadful.

Of course, God already had a plan to set things right again. From the very beginning, God’s plan and pleasure was that one day his son would leave heaven, put on human flesh, live a sinless life, die an unjust death and rise again. Three moments in Genesis 3 show us that this was God’s plan from the beginning.