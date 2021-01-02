Wingfield: Genesis reminds us of new beginnings and opportunities

Genesis 1 tells us “In the beginning, God created ...” and that everything God created was good — the sun, the moon, the stars, the sky, the trees, the grass, the fish, the birds, the insects and the mammals, all of it was good.
On the sixth day, he created man, uniquely making him in his own image, and he gave man dominion over all of the rest of his creation, and he called it all very good.
Not long after creating the first man, Adam, God created the first woman, Eve, who was equal to Adam and made to be a helper and companion to him. With a complete run of the spectacularly beautiful Garden of Eden, things were as close to perfect as they could be. God told Adam and Eve to work the land, have a bunch of babies and maintain fellowship with him, but, beyond that, there was little commanded for them to do or not do. They didn’t even have to wear clothes!
Of course, there was one rule they were to follow. They could not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. They could eat from any other tree in the garden, but if they ate from that tree, there would be devastating consequences. Some of these consequences were told upfront (“surely you will die”) and some were revealed later (work becoming a burden, childbirth being painful, etc.). Perhaps the worst of all the consequence was the wide-reaching brokenness that fell upon God’s very good creation the moment Adam and Eve sinned.
As soon as they listened to Satan and disobeyed God by eating a piece of forbidden fruit from the one tree that had been set aside as off-limits, everything changed. Romans 8 tells us the whole earth was at that time subjected to futility, because of Adam’s sin. The moment Adam sinned the earth began falling apart. Even today, “the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now” (Romans 8:22), waiting for the day of complete redemption and restoration to come. That day will indeed come, but it isn’t here yet, so we still have natural disasters, terrible disease and physical pain. We still have to endure the effects of sins like abortion, racism and greed. What had been good has become dreadful.
Of course, God already had a plan to set things right again. From the very beginning, God’s plan and pleasure was that one day his son would leave heaven, put on human flesh, live a sinless life, die an unjust death and rise again. Three moments in Genesis 3 show us that this was God’s plan from the beginning.
First, when Adam and Eve’s eyes were opened to their nakedness and they became ashamed, God graciously covered their shamefulness with the skin of an animal. Surely, that skin came from an animal that had been living in the garden and then had to die in order that Adam and Eve could be covered. Just as that animal had to shed its blood for the sins of man, so would Jesus come later to do the same thing, only his sacrifice would cover the sins of his children once and for all, for all of eternity to come.
Second, God cursed Satan and prophesied that while Satan may one day bruise the heel of Christ, ultimately Christ would crush Satan’s head, defeating him for good. This crushing began on the cross when Jesus conquered sin and then continued when Jesus conquered death by coming out of the grave. One day, probably a day that is sooner than you think, Jesus will finish the work of destroying His enemy by coming back for His church and casting Satan into hell to be tormented there for eternity.
Third, after they sinned, Adam and Eve were cast out of the garden. While this was in part a punishment for their actions, it was also a great blessing. God knew that if they would eat from the Tree of Life, which was also in the garden, Adam and Eve would be stuck forever in this cursed world, suffering for their transgressions. By keeping them from this tree, God ensured that one day Adam and Eve, and everyone else who came after them, would die, death being a reward for all who were in Christ — they could finally be with him forever.
Praise be to God!
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.