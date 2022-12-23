Wingfield: God became a man to connect with us

A friend of mine asked the following question on Facebook: “What was the point of God coming to earth in the form of man?”

What a great question to ask as we celebrate the first coming of Jesus Christ to live among us. Let me give a few thoughts.

The Bible tells us in John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” In John 1:14, the Bible tells us, “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” It would take a short lesson in Greek history, philosophy and linguistics to come to a complete understanding of the Greek word “logos,” which is translated as “Word” in English in this passage, but suffice it to say the “Word” being spoken of here is the son of God. According to verse one, the son has always existed with the Father and has always been of the same essence and substance as the Father. According to verse fourteen, 2,000 years ago, the son left heaven and became man, a man we know as Jesus Christ.

Why?

The incarnation, the Word becoming flesh and dwelling with us, gives us our best picture of God. Jesus told his disciples if they knew him and had seen him, they had known and seen God (John 14:7). He told some of his doubters, “I and the Father are one” (John 10:30). When we study Jesus, we study God. When we see what Jesus looked like, we know better what God looks like. One point of God coming to earth in the form of man was to show us what God looks like.

Another reason for the incarnation is the example Jesus gave us concerning how we are to live. Jesus showed compassion; we should show compassion. Jesus forgave those who did wrong to Him; we should forgive others. Jesus loved the unlovable; we should love the unlovable. Jesus taught and followed God’s law; we should teach and follow God’s law. Jesus always obeyed and submitted to the Father; we should always obey and submit to the Father. The second point of God coming to earth in the form of man was to provide us with an example of how to live.

The incarnation enabled God to relate to and empathize with his unique creation. God created man in his image, but God the Father cannot be tempted. Jesus, however, God in the flesh, was fully man while being fully God and was tempted in the same ways that we are, only without ever sinning. God the Father never grows tired, but Jesus, a human being, grew tired and weary. Jesus experienced physical pain and mental anguish, just as we do. When we experience those things, God knows what it’s like because of the incarnation! The third point of God coming to earth in the form of man was to connect to his unique creation.

Finally, and most importantly, the incarnation made it possible for God to die and pay for man’s sins. While some religions would call this blasphemy and humanists would call this foolishness, those who have been born of God and been given spiritual eyes to see the substitutionary atonement of Jesus Christ know this to be the greatest thing that has ever happened. It might make no sense to the natural heart to grasp the concept of an almighty, holy God coming in the flesh to pay the penalty for the rebelliousness of his creation, yet it’s true.

When Jesus declared to be the only way to the Father (John 14:6), he wasn’t simply claiming to be the only way provided; he was claiming to be the only way possible. Without a perfect sacrifice, there is no hope for a sinful man. For that sacrifice to be sufficient for man, the sacrifice needs to be a man. For that sacrifice to be acceptable to God, the sacrifice needs to be God. Jesus Christ, the Word become flesh who dwelt among us, was both.

God coming to earth in the form of man showed us what God looks like and how we are to live. It connects us in a relational way to God and makes it possible for Him to be our redemption. I’d say it benefits us a lot.

Merry Christmas!