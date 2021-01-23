Wingfield: God commands us to pray for President Joe Biden

Joe Biden is my president.
There, I said it. I didn’t vote for him nor do I have a great deal of confidence in his ability to lead our country, but the election is over, he has now been installed into his position and for the next four years he will be my president, whether I like it or not. If you are a citizen of the US of A, he will be your president for the next four years as well.
About 2,000 years ago, the apostle Paul wrote to a young pastor named Timothy: “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way” (1 Timothy 2:1-3). The command from Scripture for all Christians in all places and all times is for us to pray for “all who are in high positions.” That would be your city council, your governor and your president, who at the moment happens to be Joe Biden. I know many Christians who believed 100% that this passage of Scripture was true from 2016 until four days ago; I want to remind us that they are still true now.
Honestly, most of the Christians I know do understand the call by God to pray for the president, and they do it. For this I am thankful. But for anyone who is still tempted to ignore this clear passage in the Bible, let me encourage you with a few words.
No where are you told that you must like someone or like what someone does in order to pray for them. Jesus commanded us to pray for and bless our enemies. If you see Biden as your enemy or as an enemy to America, pray for him anyway. The Christians in Paul’s day were living under Roman rulers who were much more antagonistic towards Christianity than anything we have experienced in America, yet they prayed for them. I am certain they didn’t like those rulers they were praying for.
Paul’s words in 1 Timothy come directly from God. Remember: When you are reading a word from Paul to Timothy in the New Testament, what you are really reading is a word that the Holy Spirit gave Paul to write, and that word is for all Christians in all ages.
It is very important that we obey all of God’s commands, even the ones we don’t like. One problem the world has with Christianity are the standards that God gave to us that come along with it. God defines marriage. God assigns value to life. God demands we be giving. God clearly tells us to pray for the president. While the world might decide which of God’s standards it wants to keep and which it wants to ignore, the Christian doesn’t have that luxury. The follower of Christ is to follow Christ in all things, not just some of them. “If you love me, you will keep my commandments” (John 14:15).
It makes sense to pray for those you think might be doing evil. If you are convinced that Biden is going to lead our nation into further wickedness, doesn’t it make sense to pray for him? Why not pray that God would turn his heart towards good? Why not pray that any unwise or ungodly decision he is planning would come to nothing? If the church would take seriously this command to pray for the nation’s leadership, we might just see some real positive changes happen.
Perhaps, the most important reason to pray for the president is for the reason God gives in the last two verses of this passage. God desires that we live peaceful, dignified lives that honor Him. Period. Prayer is part of that. I see fewer dignified political Facebook posts coming from Christians these days. The divisive climate we are now in makes peaceful political discussions harder to find. What we need more of is not hot debates and discussions on election fraud or how Biden is going to ruin our country (wasn’t Obama supposed to do that?). What we need more of is prayer. We need to pray to the Lord and then just trust him to answer according to his will, not ours.
As we move into this next administration, I am committed to obey God as he commands me to pray for President Joe Biden. Are you?
Mark Wingfield, pastor of First Baptist Church in Grottoes, is a columnist for The News Virginian.