Wingfield: God commands us to pray for President Joe Biden

No where are you told that you must like someone or like what someone does in order to pray for them. Jesus commanded us to pray for and bless our enemies. If you see Biden as your enemy or as an enemy to America, pray for him anyway. The Christians in Paul’s day were living under Roman rulers who were much more antagonistic towards Christianity than anything we have experienced in America, yet they prayed for them. I am certain they didn’t like those rulers they were praying for.

Paul’s words in 1 Timothy come directly from God. Remember: When you are reading a word from Paul to Timothy in the New Testament, what you are really reading is a word that the Holy Spirit gave Paul to write, and that word is for all Christians in all ages.

It is very important that we obey all of God’s commands, even the ones we don’t like. One problem the world has with Christianity are the standards that God gave to us that come along with it. God defines marriage. God assigns value to life. God demands we be giving. God clearly tells us to pray for the president. While the world might decide which of God’s standards it wants to keep and which it wants to ignore, the Christian doesn’t have that luxury. The follower of Christ is to follow Christ in all things, not just some of them. “If you love me, you will keep my commandments” (John 14:15).